Jenna
The Latinate form of Jenny that debuted on the popularity chart in 1971 and climbed into the top 100 in 1984. Influenced by Priscilla Presley from 1983 to 1988 when she played the role of Jenna Wade on the prime time television drama, "Dallas." The name is occasionally used for blends such as Jennalyn, Jennabel, and Jennalee.
