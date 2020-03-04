Baby Name: Jamal

Popularity
Syllables

Jamal

Derived from Jamula which means to be handsome or good-looking. The name of the first Egyptian president, Jamal Abd al-Nasir, who created the United Arab Republic (UAR) between the republics of Egypt and Syria. Today more closely linked with actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner of "The Cosby Show" fame. The name has been in use in the U.S. since 1968.

meaning
  • Handsome
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com