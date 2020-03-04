Baby Name: Jair
Jair
A common biblical name. A judge of Israel and a descendant of Manasseh both mentioned in the Old Testament are among the namesakes. Possibly influenced by Jair Lynch who became the first male African-American gymnast to medal at an Olympics. He earned the silver medal on the parallel bars in 1996, the same year the name debuted on the popularity chart.
