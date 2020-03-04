Baby Name: J'adore

Popularity
Syllables

J'adore

A few fashion-forward parents have been inspired enough by those "J'adore Dior" ads to bestow the affectionate name on their babies.

meaning
  • I adore
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com