A trendy variation of Jade that uses the popular "a" ending. The name peaked in 2002 at No. 86 but has stayed among the top 100 names. Influenced by actress and singer Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of actor Will Smith, whose career started with a role on the television sitcom "A Different World." Originated as a Hebrew name for a minor male character in the Bible.
