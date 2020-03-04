Baby Name: Ivy

Popularity
Syllables

Ivy

A nature name for the evergreen climbing plant with small yellow flowers ultimately derived from the Old English "ifig." Used as a girl's given name since the 1800s and peaked prior to the turn of the 20th century. Possibly influenced in the 1990s by "Ivy," a New York City Indie Pop band Popular today for its trendy long "ee" sound. A Vine

meaning
  • Vine plant
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com