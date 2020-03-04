Baby Name: Ivy
Ivy
A nature name for the evergreen climbing plant with small yellow flowers ultimately derived from the Old English "ifig." Used as a girl's given name since the 1800s and peaked prior to the turn of the 20th century. Possibly influenced in the 1990s by "Ivy," a New York City Indie Pop band Popular today for its trendy long "ee" sound. A Vine
