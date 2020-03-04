Baby Name: Isabella

Isabella

As the name of the daughters of actor Matt Damon, singer Drew Lachey, and American Idol contestant Josh Gracin, this name is a hit. Isabella is the Italian form of Elizabeth that was brought into France in the early Middle Ages and then carried into England. The name became popular among royalty and was best-known for Isabella of France who married King Edward II of England and became the queen consort in during the 14th century. Italian actress and model Isabella Rossellini is a recent namesake.

  • God's oath
