Baby Name: Indigo
Indigo
In New Age philosophy, this color is used to represent the sixth chakra, believed to denote intuition and spiritual knowledge. Another association? The folk-rock duo Indigo Girls -- who helped get the moniker out there in pop culture -- picked their name by perusing the dictionary until they found an interesting word. Color names have a warm appeal, and this one's a great example.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments