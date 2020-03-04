Baby Name: Indigo

Popularity
Syllables

Indigo

In New Age philosophy, this color is used to represent the sixth chakra, believed to denote intuition and spiritual knowledge. Another association? The folk-rock duo Indigo Girls -- who helped get the moniker out there in pop culture -- picked their name by perusing the dictionary until they found an interesting word. Color names have a warm appeal, and this one's a great example.

meaning
  • Dark blue
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
