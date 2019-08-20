15 Unisex Last Names That Make Cool First Names
Blaine
This Irish surname means "slender," and was most famous for its use as the romantic lead in the John Hughes classic Pretty in Pink. Today, it'd be a great option for a girl, too.
Cameron
Actress Cameron Diaz helped make this popular for girls, while characters like Ferris Bueller BFF Cameron Frye and Modern Family's Cameron Tucker have kept this surname first name in the top 100 for boys.
Darby
This short-and-sweet last name started out as a popular Irish boys' name, and has both Irish and Norse heritage behind it.
Ellis
This surname pick could be a charming last name pick for a boy or a girl. It means "benevolent."
Kennedy
A popular Presidential name that's charmingly unisex, Kennedy actually has a bit of a strange meaning—"misshapen head." Kennedy's currently trending higher for girls.
Kiernan
Another Irish pick, Kiernan means "little dark one." It still falls heavily in the boys' camp, but could be a sweet alternative to the popular Kiera.
Lee
This short-and-sweet surname could be an Anglized version of the Chinese Li, or the English word for meadow. It's generally used as a middle name.
Lennon
Beatles fans have been using John's last name as a baby name for both boys and girls, to pay homage to their favorite.
Mason
Once red-hot for boys, this occupational last name has been used by a few celebrities for their daughters, too.
Parker
Actress Parker Posey helped this baby name score for the girls, but its connection to Spiderman's alter ego Peter Parker could make it a great choice for the son of superhero fans.
Quinn
This short-and-sweet Irish surname means "intelligent," and has become popular for both boys and girls.
Riley
If you count all the variant spellings (Rylee, Ryleigh, and so on), Riley has become one of the more popular names for girls—and is still plenty popular on the boys' side, too.
Sutton
Broadway star Sutton Foster helped this surname baby name work for girls—but the name, which means "from the south," is still more popular for boys.
Taylor/Tyler
These two occupational surnames have been red-hot for both boys and girls in the 1990s to early 2000s—though they're starting to wane in popularity now.