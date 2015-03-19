Take your pick of these beautiful baby names that celebrate the season of rebirth and renewal. They're inspired by flowers, warmer weather, and all that spring brings.

Got spring fever—or just a spring due date? If you're pregnant and expecting in the coming months, celebrate your baby's birth season with one of these fresh baby names for your son or daughter. They're inspired by blossoming flowers, cheerful colors, and the lively anticipation of warmer weather.

Popular Spring Baby Names

This spring, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk analyzed the most popular baby names, compiled by Forebears.io, to see which ones had a spring theme. They ended up with a list of the most popular spring-themed baby names in the world, and we listed them here.

Popular Spring Names for Girls:

Rose - A flower that symbolizes love

- A flower that symbolizes love Florence - Latin name meaning "flowering" or "blooming"

- Latin name meaning "flowering" or "blooming" Anastasia - Greek or Russian name meaning "resurrection"

- Greek or Russian name meaning "resurrection" Claire - French name meaning "bright" or "clear"

- French name meaning "bright" or "clear" Iris - Greek name meaning "rainbow," and also a plant with purple- blue flowers

- Greek name meaning "rainbow," and also a plant with purple- blue flowers May - The fifth month of the year

- The fifth month of the year Aurora - Latin name meaning "dawn"

- Latin name meaning "dawn" April - The fourth month of the year

- The fourth month of the year Lily - An English flower name

- An English flower name Jade - A succulent plant with small flowers

Popular Spring Names for Boys:

Javier - Name with Spanish origins, meaning "bright" and "shining"

- Name with Spanish origins, meaning "bright" and "shining" Pascal - French name meaning "Easter"

- French name meaning "Easter" Xavier - Alternative spelling for Javier

- Alternative spelling for Javier Maxwell - Scottish name meaning "great stream"

- Scottish name meaning "great stream" Owen - Could be a variant of oen, a Welsh name meaning "lamb"

- Could be a variant of oen, a Welsh name meaning "lamb" Sonny - A name that forecasts the sunny days ahead

- A name that forecasts the sunny days ahead Neo - Latin name meaning "new"

- Latin name meaning "new" Neville - French name meaning "new town"

- French name meaning "new town" Asher - Hebrew name meaning "fortunate, blessed, happy one"

- Hebrew name meaning "fortunate, blessed, happy one" Denver - English or French name that could mean "green valley"

Popular Gender Neutral Names for Spring:

Robin - A bird that's often associated with spring

- A bird that's often associated with spring Sunny - English name that's cheerful and bright

- English name that's cheerful and bright Olive - English name (from Latin) meaning "olive tree" that's often associated with peace and tranquility

- English name (from Latin) meaning "olive tree" that's often associated with peace and tranquility Eden - Hebrew name meaning "place of pleasure, delight" that's often associated with lush gardens

- Hebrew name meaning "place of pleasure, delight" that's often associated with lush gardens Leif - Scandinavian name reminiscent of blossoming trees

- Scandinavian name reminiscent of blossoming trees Brooke - English name meaning "small stream"

- English name meaning "small stream" Hunter - English name meaning "one who hunts"

- English name meaning "one who hunts" Rain - A nature name for boys or girls

- A nature name for boys or girls River - Another nature name

- Another nature name Raine - A variation of Rain

Blooming Flower Baby Names

Colorful, fragrant flowers make their first appearance in spring, and many parents name their child after their favorite blooms. We already listed three popular options above (Rose, Iris, and Lily), but check out these other spring flower names as well.

girl with flower crown Credit: tanja-vashchuk/Shutterstock

Azalea

Calla

Dahlia

Daisy

Daffodil

Ivy

Orchid

Petunia

Violet

Baby Names with Spring-Related Meanings

These unique baby names deliver seasonal meanings. Whether you're having a boy or a girl, you can find the perfect names that mean "spring"—or something similar.

Baby Girl Names for Spring

Abril - Spanish for April

- Spanish for April Avril - French for April

- French for April Laverna -French name meaning "born in the spring"

-French name meaning "born in the spring" Odeletta - French name meaning "little spring"

- French name meaning "little spring" Pascala - French name meaning "born at Easter"

Baby Boy Names for Spring

Atherton - English name meaning "from the town by a spring"

- English name meaning "from the town by a spring" Attwell - English name meaning "lives by the spring"

- English name meaning "lives by the spring" Aviv - Hebrew name meaning "spring"

- Hebrew name meaning "spring" Caldwell - English name meaning "from the cold spring"

- English name meaning "from the cold spring" Wells - English name meaning "lives by the spring"

Colorful Baby Names for Spring