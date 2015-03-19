58 Spring Baby Names We Love
Got spring fever—or just a spring due date? If you're pregnant and expecting in the coming months, celebrate your baby's birth season with one of these fresh baby names for your son or daughter. They're inspired by blossoming flowers, cheerful colors, and the lively anticipation of warmer weather.
Popular Spring Baby Names
This spring, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk analyzed the most popular baby names, compiled by Forebears.io, to see which ones had a spring theme. They ended up with a list of the most popular spring-themed baby names in the world, and we listed them here.
Popular Spring Names for Girls:
- Rose - A flower that symbolizes love
- Florence - Latin name meaning "flowering" or "blooming"
- Anastasia - Greek or Russian name meaning "resurrection"
- Claire - French name meaning "bright" or "clear"
- Iris - Greek name meaning "rainbow," and also a plant with purple- blue flowers
- May - The fifth month of the year
- Aurora - Latin name meaning "dawn"
- April - The fourth month of the year
- Lily - An English flower name
- Jade - A succulent plant with small flowers
Popular Spring Names for Boys:
- Javier - Name with Spanish origins, meaning "bright" and "shining"
- Pascal - French name meaning "Easter"
- Xavier - Alternative spelling for Javier
- Maxwell - Scottish name meaning "great stream"
- Owen - Could be a variant of oen, a Welsh name meaning "lamb"
- Sonny - A name that forecasts the sunny days ahead
- Neo - Latin name meaning "new"
- Neville - French name meaning "new town"
- Asher - Hebrew name meaning "fortunate, blessed, happy one"
- Denver - English or French name that could mean "green valley"
Popular Gender Neutral Names for Spring:
- Robin - A bird that's often associated with spring
- Sunny - English name that's cheerful and bright
- Olive - English name (from Latin) meaning "olive tree" that's often associated with peace and tranquility
- Eden - Hebrew name meaning "place of pleasure, delight" that's often associated with lush gardens
- Leif - Scandinavian name reminiscent of blossoming trees
- Brooke - English name meaning "small stream"
- Hunter - English name meaning "one who hunts"
- Rain - A nature name for boys or girls
- River - Another nature name
- Raine - A variation of Rain
Blooming Flower Baby Names
Colorful, fragrant flowers make their first appearance in spring, and many parents name their child after their favorite blooms. We already listed three popular options above (Rose, Iris, and Lily), but check out these other spring flower names as well.
- Azalea
- Calla
- Dahlia
- Daisy
- Daffodil
- Ivy
- Orchid
- Petunia
- Violet
Baby Names with Spring-Related Meanings
These unique baby names deliver seasonal meanings. Whether you're having a boy or a girl, you can find the perfect names that mean "spring"—or something similar.
Baby Girl Names for Spring
- Abril - Spanish for April
- Avril - French for April
- Laverna -French name meaning "born in the spring"
- Odeletta - French name meaning "little spring"
- Pascala - French name meaning "born at Easter"
Baby Boy Names for Spring
- Atherton - English name meaning "from the town by a spring"
- Attwell - English name meaning "lives by the spring"
- Aviv - Hebrew name meaning "spring"
- Caldwell - English name meaning "from the cold spring"
- Wells - English name meaning "lives by the spring"
Colorful Baby Names for Spring
Spring is a cheery time of year. The dull, drab days of winter are gone and everything is a little more colorful and bright. Get inspiration from your favorite spring colors to find the perfect name for your bundle of joy. If you love green, consider names like Emerald, Olive, or Jade for your baby daughter. If purple is your fave, then Lilac, Orchid, and Violet are terrific choices. The boys aren't left out of colorful names either. From Slate and Sterling to Ash, you can find a number of color-inspired baby names for boys, too.
Comments