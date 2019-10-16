100+ Sweet Southern Baby Names for Boys and Girls

Southern parents love to use last names for the first name—especially for boys. Obviously, you might decide to honor a name plucked from your own family tree, but if not, consider these beloved surname baby name options. For boys, some of the options include Gatlin (one of the top up-and-coming baby names in the U.S.), Nash, Jackson, Knox, Brooks, Hayes, Mercer, and Reed. For girls, Bellamy, Flannery, Shelby, and Greer make great options.

Sutton, Grayson, Quinn, Hollis, Ellis, and Emerson can be used for both boys and girls, if you're looking for a stylish unisex baby name option.