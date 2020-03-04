Religious Baby Names and Meanings

If having a name that reflects your faith is important to you, look no further than our lists of popular biblical names. Find the top religious names and biblical meaning of names for Christian, Jewish, Hindu, and Muslim faiths as well as other faith-inspired lists sure to help you make your choice.

Most Recent

Kris Jenner Reveals Inspiration Behind Baby Psalm's Name: 'He's Such a Blessing, So It's Perfect'
Here's a hint: "Psalm" means song in Hebrew.
Angel Names With Spiritual Meaning
Looking for angel baby names for your little angel? Try a few of these on for size.
Hindu Names for Boys and Girls
If you want to honor your Hindu faith, these unique baby names have strong cultural ties. 
Islamic Names for Boys and Girls
If you're looking for Muslim names, here are some of the most popular picks for your baby boy and girl.
Popular Biblical Names With Ties to the Old and New Testament
These popular Christian names have meanings full of faith and religion. 
Beautiful Biblical Baby Names for Girls
Rachel and Grace aren't the only female bible names. Consider one of these beloved Christian girl names if you want a female biblical name for your baby. 
More Religious Baby Names and Meanings

Amazing Biblical Boy Names for Babies
Looking for a baby boy bible name? Consider one of these Christian name options for your son.
Get the Scoop on Jill Duggar Dillard's Baby Name!
Celebrity Baby Names: Tyler Perry's Son
Baby Name Dilemma: A Great Name for Baby #3!
New Pope, New Pope's Name: Francis
