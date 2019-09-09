100+ Rainbow Baby Names With Miraculous Meanings

If you're looking for rainbow baby names, why not start with names that actually mean rainbow! Start with Iris, the name of the Greek goddess of the rainbow—depicted as a lovely young woman with golden wings. Other baby name options that mean rainbow are the pretty, feminine Iridiana, and for boys, Walken. (Of course, you could always be bold and go with the word name Rainbow, a rare baby name selection.

If you don't want to be quite that literal, pick any color of the rainbow to inspire your baby's name. For girls, choose a color from the rainbow—Scarlett, Coral, Marigold, Giada, Mazarine, and Violet could suit the bill.

Rainbow color names for boys could include Rory, Cyan, and Cobalt.