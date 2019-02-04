These Are the Biggest Baby Name Trends of 2019
Due in 2019? These trending baby names just may be the ones moms will be yelling on the playground in about five years — and maybe you'll be one of them!
The struggle of finding a unique baby name that's not too completely crazy or too incredibly overdone is real. We got your back.
If you don’t want a baby name that’s made it into the top ten most popular list but still want one that feels current, checkout these six trends that will be big this year, according to Nameberry.
Trend #1: Spiritual Names
Names related to ancient mythology and Eastern spirituality have usurped biblical favorites and saints’ names.
- Bodhi
- Zen
- Jupiter
- Freya
Trend #2: Nonbinary Names
Parents who want to raise a child free of stereotypes are looking for names that are truly gender-neutral.
- Finley
- Justice
- Royal
- Story
Trend #3: Girls’ Names Starting with GI Instead of J
A trend started by celebrities (often with Italian ancestry) is making its way onto lists in the U.S.
- Giuliana
- Giullietta
- Giada
- Gianna
Trend #4: Boys’ Names That Sound Like Last Names, Ending in S
Wells is the fastest-rising boys’ name, according to the most recent statistics, and similar names are trending too.
- Hayes
- Wells
- Oakes
- Brooks
Trend #5: Minimalist Three-Letter Names
Four letters might be a marker of name popularity (such as top picks Emma and Liam), but three-letter names are cooler.
- Liv
- Lux
- Kit
- Rio
Trend #6: Animal Names in the Middle
Instead of a middle name that blends with anything, parents are making wilder choices, literally.
- Bear
- Fox
- Otter
- Wren
