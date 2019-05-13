Top Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2018 Edition

Meghan jumped more than 700 spots on the Social Security Administration's list of most popular baby names of 2018. (Go figure!) Check out more unique names climbing the charts.

Lisa Milbrand
Updated: May 28, 2019

If your little Emma or Liam is around a year old, they definitely won't have the most unique baby names out there. Those names ranked as the most popular yet again on the 2018 baby name list, as compiled by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

In fact, the top 3 stayed steady for both boys and girls, with Noah and William right behind Liam on the charts, and Olivia and Ava as number two and number three on the girls' side of the aisle.

While the top 20 shuffled a bit, the biggest news is that Joseph dropped out of the top 20 for the first time in literally forever, replaced by Sebastian for boys. Victoria and Madison dropped out of the top 20 for girls, and Camila and Mila came popped into the top 20 in their place.

But the most interesting part of the list is checking out the names well beyond the top 100. 

Unique Girl Names

Meghan jumped more than 700 spots, and is now the 703rd most popular baby name—likely all due to actress Meghan Markle and her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thanks to Game of Thrones fans, Arya and Khaleesi continue to climb in popularity, along with Lyanna, which was given to the fierce young warrior girl from House Mormont (and the Stark clan's tragic ancestor). But the swashbuckling Yara Greyjoy's name was the big winner, up 314 places to #672 on the list.

Journey (spelled multiple ways) was also on the rise, along with Meadow, Dream, Queen, Poppy, and Magnolia. Other chic word names to consider: Hazel, Violet, Aurora, Paisley, Willow, August, Juniper, Serenity and Savannah.

Names that started with Em are also in vogue, including Emory, Emilia, Emberly, Emersyn, and Emmy.

As for hidden gems? Keep your eye on these names for girls: Anais (for a little French flair), Zora (a name with historical weight, thanks to author Zora Neale Hurston), Octavia (Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is the inspiration), Paloma (a Spanish name that means dove), Arden (a name associated with the Garden of Eden) and Florence (newly popular thanks to singer Florence Welch).

Unique Boy Names

Genesis was the biggest mover and shaker for boys, up more than 600 spots to 984. Alicia Keys picked the name for her son back in 2014, which may be the inspiration for the rise in popularity.

And interestingly, the latest royal's name, Archie, was already up 178 places before the name got the nod from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—so expect that name to climb even higher next year, now that it's associated with an adorable baby royal.

In addition to Genesis, word names Saint, Baker, and Onyx were among the top 20 leaps in popularity for boys—though they're all still rare enough to consider for people looking for something unique. A few other cool word name picks for boys: Briar (moving over from the girls' side!), CreedLegendMason, Hunter, Angel, Shepherd, and Maverick.

Boys' names that have the hard K sound, softened with a final O, are starting to climb the popularity charts, including Kairo/Cairo, Kenzo, and Kylo (as in Kylo Ren from the Star Wars saga).

Our future prediction for popular boy names? Archie will likely leap ahead, but I'd also watch Benedict (thanks to Brit actor Benedict Cumberbatch), Benicio (currently up nearly 200 spots, and a fresh way to get to that Ben nickname), Harlem (among the hottest risers in place name picks), Idris (based on actor Idris Elba) and Stetson (a fresh way to get a little Western swagger).

Now without further ado, here are your top boy and girl baby names from 2018. Happy name hunting!

Top 100 Girl Names in 2018

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Ava
  4. Isabella
  5. Sophia
  6. Charlotte
  7. Mia
  8. Amelia
  9. Harper
  10. Evelyn
  11. Abigail
  12. Emily
  13. Elizabeth
  14. Mila
  15. Ella
  16. Avery
  17. Sofia
  18. Camila
  19. Aria
  20. Scarlett
  21. Victoria
  22. Madison
  23. Luna
  24. Grace
  25. Chloe
  26. Penelope
  27. Layla
  28. Riley
  29. Zoey
  30. Nora
  31. Lily
  32. Eleanor
  33. Hannah
  34. Lillian
  35. Addison
  36. Aubrey
  37. Ellie
  38. Stella
  39. Natalie
  40. Zoe
  41. Leah
  42. Hazel
  43. Violet
  44. Aurora
  45. Savannah
  46. Audrey
  47. Brooklyn
  48. Bella
  49. Claire
  50. Skylar
  51. Lucy
  52. Paisley
  53. Everly
  54. Anna
  55. Caroline
  56. Nova
  57. Genesis
  58. Emilia
  59. Kennedy
  60. Samantha
  61. Maya
  62. Willow
  63. Kinsley
  64. Naomi
  65. Aaliyah
  66. Elena
  67. Sarah
  68. Ariana
  69. Allison
  70. Gabriella
  71. Alice
  72. Madelyn
  73. Cora
  74. Ruby
  75. Eva
  76. Serenity
  77. Autumn
  78. Adeline
  79. Hailey
  80. Gianna
  81. Valentina
  82. Isla
  83. Eliana
  84. Quinn
  85. Nevaeh
  86. Ivy
  87. Sadie
  88. Piper
  89. Lydia
  90. Alexa
  91. Josephine
  92. Emery
  93. Julia
  94. Delilah
  95. Arianna
  96. Vivian
  97. Kaylee
  98. Sophie
  99. Brielle
  100. Madeline

Top 100 Boy Names in 2018

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Oliver
  6. Benjamin
  7. Elijah
  8. Lucas
  9. Mason
  10. Logan
  11. Alexander
  12. Ethan
  13. Jacob
  14. Michael
  15. Daniel
  16. Henry
  17. Jackson
  18. Sebastian
  19. Aiden
  20. Matthew
  21. Samuel
  22. David
  23. Joseph
  24. Carter
  25. Owen
  26. Wyatt
  27. John
  28. Jack
  29. Luke
  30. Jayden
  31. Dylan
  32. Grayson
  33. Levi
  34. Isaac
  35. Gabriel
  36. Julian
  37. Mateo
  38. Anthony
  39. Jaxon
  40. Lincoln
  41. Joshua
  42. Christopher
  43. Andrew
  44. Theodore
  45. Caleb
  46. Ryan
  47. Asher
  48. Nathan
  49. Thomas
  50. Leo
  51. Isaiah
  52. Charles
  53. Josiah
  54. Hudson
  55. Christian
  56. Hunter
  57. Connor
  58. Eli
  59. Ezra
  60. Aaron
  61. Landon
  62. Adrian
  63. Jonathan
  64. Nolan
  65. Jeremiah
  66. Easton
  67. Elias
  68. Colton
  69. Cameron
  70. Carson
  71. Robert
  72. Angel
  73. Maverick
  74. Nicholas
  75. Dominic
  76. Jaxson
  77. Greyson
  78. Adam
  79. Ian
  80. Austin
  81. Santiago
  82. Jordan
  83. Cooper
  84. Brayden
  85. Roman
  86. Evan
  87. Ezekiel
  88. Xavier
  89. Jose
  90. Jace
  91. Jameson
  92. Leonardo
  93. Bryson
  94. Axel
  95. Everett
  96. Parker
  97. Kayden
  98. Miles
  99. Sawyer
  100. Jason
  • Lisa Milbrand
