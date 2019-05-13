Top Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2018 Edition

If your little Emma or Liam is around a year old, they definitely won't have the most unique baby names out there. Those names ranked as the most popular yet again on the 2018 baby name list, as compiled by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

In fact, the top 3 stayed steady for both boys and girls, with Noah and William right behind Liam on the charts, and Olivia and Ava as number two and number three on the girls' side of the aisle.

While the top 20 shuffled a bit, the biggest news is that Joseph dropped out of the top 20 for the first time in literally forever, replaced by Sebastian for boys. Victoria and Madison dropped out of the top 20 for girls, and Camila and Mila came popped into the top 20 in their place.

But the most interesting part of the list is checking out the names well beyond the top 100.

Unique Girl Names

Meghan jumped more than 700 spots, and is now the 703rd most popular baby name—likely all due to actress Meghan Markle and her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thanks to Game of Thrones fans, Arya and Khaleesi continue to climb in popularity, along with Lyanna, which was given to the fierce young warrior girl from House Mormont (and the Stark clan's tragic ancestor). But the swashbuckling Yara Greyjoy's name was the big winner, up 314 places to #672 on the list.

Journey (spelled multiple ways) was also on the rise, along with Meadow, Dream, Queen, Poppy, and Magnolia. Other chic word names to consider: Hazel, Violet, Aurora, Paisley, Willow, August, Juniper, Serenity and Savannah.

Names that started with Em are also in vogue, including Emory, Emilia, Emberly, Emersyn, and Emmy.

As for hidden gems? Keep your eye on these names for girls: Anais (for a little French flair), Zora (a name with historical weight, thanks to author Zora Neale Hurston), Octavia (Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is the inspiration), Paloma (a Spanish name that means dove), Arden (a name associated with the Garden of Eden) and Florence (newly popular thanks to singer Florence Welch).

Unique Boy Names

Genesis was the biggest mover and shaker for boys, up more than 600 spots to 984. Alicia Keys picked the name for her son back in 2014, which may be the inspiration for the rise in popularity.

And interestingly, the latest royal's name, Archie, was already up 178 places before the name got the nod from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—so expect that name to climb even higher next year, now that it's associated with an adorable baby royal.

In addition to Genesis, word names Saint, Baker, and Onyx were among the top 20 leaps in popularity for boys—though they're all still rare enough to consider for people looking for something unique. A few other cool word name picks for boys: Briar (moving over from the girls' side!), Creed, Legend, Mason, Hunter, Angel, Shepherd, and Maverick.

Boys' names that have the hard K sound, softened with a final O, are starting to climb the popularity charts, including Kairo/Cairo, Kenzo, and Kylo (as in Kylo Ren from the Star Wars saga).

Our future prediction for popular boy names? Archie will likely leap ahead, but I'd also watch Benedict (thanks to Brit actor Benedict Cumberbatch), Benicio (currently up nearly 200 spots, and a fresh way to get to that Ben nickname), Harlem (among the hottest risers in place name picks), Idris (based on actor Idris Elba) and Stetson (a fresh way to get a little Western swagger).

Now without further ado, here are your top boy and girl baby names from 2018. Happy name hunting!

Top 100 Girl Names in 2018

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Charlotte Mia Amelia Harper Evelyn Abigail Emily Elizabeth Mila Ella Avery Sofia Camila Aria Scarlett Victoria Madison Luna Grace Chloe Penelope Layla Riley Zoey Nora Lily Eleanor Hannah Lillian Addison Aubrey Ellie Stella Natalie Zoe Leah Hazel Violet Aurora Savannah Audrey Brooklyn Bella Claire Skylar Lucy Paisley Everly Anna Caroline Nova Genesis Emilia Kennedy Samantha Maya Willow Kinsley Naomi Aaliyah Elena Sarah Ariana Allison Gabriella Alice Madelyn Cora Ruby Eva Serenity Autumn Adeline Hailey Gianna Valentina Isla Eliana Quinn Nevaeh Ivy Sadie Piper Lydia Alexa Josephine Emery Julia Delilah Arianna Vivian Kaylee Sophie Brielle Madeline

Top 100 Boy Names in 2018