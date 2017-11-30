Top 100 Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2017 Edition

Gone are the days in which tried-and-true, old-fashioned names were all the rage! According to Nameberry's Top 100 baby-name list for 2017, parents are opting to give their kiddos a whole bunch of unique monikers. What's more, the 2017 list is evidence of "a sea change in how parents choose names for their sons, moving away from family names and traditional male choices and judging boys’ names the same way they do girls’, with style the driving factor," according to the site.

In their blog post on the list, Nameberry explains that they "measure which names attract the largest share of the site’s nearly 250 million page views, versus how many babies actually receive that name." Therefore, it's "a gauge of parents’ interest in baby names, and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future."

That said, the top spot for boys' names is now held by Atticus, while Olivia held down the top spot for girls' names.

Nameberry also notes that "three new names vaulted onto the Top Ten this year for each gender: Cora, Maia, and Amara for girls, and Theodore, Jasper, and Henry for boys. Maia is the most surprising newcomer to the group, also new to the Nameberry Top 100 and among the US Top 1000 baby names for only a decade."

Among other new options for girls:

Rumi (perhaps as a result of it being Beyonce and Jay-Z's choice for their newborn daughter)

Alexandra

Allegro

Brielle

Celeste

Elena

Meanwhile, there are more than twice as many new names on the boys’ Top 100. Those are:

Adam

Augustus

Caspian

Charlie

Dante

Edward

Emmett

Everett

Ian

Jonathan

Kane

Kian

Magnus

Maverick

Rhett

Winston

Xander

The names that appear to be truly rising in popularity? For girls, the ones that moved furthest up the list (more than 20 slots) include Evelyn, Amara, Naomi, Ada, and Phoebe. For boys, names that rose 20 or more places are Leo, Harvey, Kai, Liam, Arthur, Cassius, George, Finn, Ryker, Louis, Harry, and Jude.

Now without further ado, here are your top boy and girl baby names from 2017. Happy name hunting!

Top 100 Unique Girl Names in 2017

Olivia Cora Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Maia Aurora Amara Ava Rumi Penelope Evelyn Ophelia Rose Eleanor Violet Luna Arabella Hazel Imogen Esme Maeve Elizabeth Alice Audrey Adeline Genevieve Aurelia Thea Khaleesi Lucy Ivy Jane Emma Mia Eloise Claire Emilia Nora Iris Lydia Anna Astrid Lila Julia Sadie Elise Stella Isabel Scarlett Ada Evangeline Caroline Eliza Adelaide Matilda Aria Naomi Clara Phoebe Chloe Elodie Josephine Brielle Sienna Beatrice Molly Ella Mae Mila Allegro Hannah Celeste Seraphina Zoe Freya Sophia Maisie Gemma Willow Poppy Grace Margaret Madeline Emily Elena Daisy Maya Elsie Juliet Willa Ellie Jade Eliana Rebecca Zara Alexandra Evie Abigail

Top 100 Unique Boy Names in 2017

Atticus Asher Jack Theodore Jasper Milo Oliver Silas Henry Wyatt Leo Oscar Declan Xavier Felix Levi Finn Matthew Thomas Axel Sebastian Arthur Bodhi Alexander Kai Ethan Julian Benjamin William Cale Zachary Aryan Liam Miles Elijah James Callum John Soren Charle Tobias Harvey Andrew Roman Eli Harry Harrison Ronan Ryker Ezra Nathaniel Cassius Jacob Jude Charlie Dante Isaac George Archer Samuel Lachlan Hugo Luke Magnus Isaiah Rhett Daniel Jonathan Gideon Lucas Graham Owen Wesley Louis Maverick Josiah Lucian Joseph Lewis Augustus Simon Gabriel Everett Kian Vincent Xander Kane Nolan Griffin David Emmett Ian Adam Caspian Nathan Winston Beckett Nicholas Edward Knox

We can't wait to hear the colorful, unique roll calls of kindergarten classes five years from now!