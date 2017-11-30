Top 100 Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2017 Edition
Nameberry reports that these were the most popular unique girl names and unique boy names in 2017. Can you guess them?
Gone are the days in which tried-and-true, old-fashioned names were all the rage! According to Nameberry's Top 100 baby-name list for 2017, parents are opting to give their kiddos a whole bunch of unique monikers. What's more, the 2017 list is evidence of "a sea change in how parents choose names for their sons, moving away from family names and traditional male choices and judging boys’ names the same way they do girls’, with style the driving factor," according to the site.
In their blog post on the list, Nameberry explains that they "measure which names attract the largest share of the site’s nearly 250 million page views, versus how many babies actually receive that name." Therefore, it's "a gauge of parents’ interest in baby names, and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future."
That said, the top spot for boys' names is now held by Atticus, while Olivia held down the top spot for girls' names.
Nameberry also notes that "three new names vaulted onto the Top Ten this year for each gender: Cora, Maia, and Amara for girls, and Theodore, Jasper, and Henry for boys. Maia is the most surprising newcomer to the group, also new to the Nameberry Top 100 and among the US Top 1000 baby names for only a decade."
Among other new options for girls:
- Rumi (perhaps as a result of it being Beyonce and Jay-Z's choice for their newborn daughter)
- Alexandra
- Allegro
- Brielle
- Celeste
- Elena
Meanwhile, there are more than twice as many new names on the boys’ Top 100. Those are:
- Adam
- Augustus
- Caspian
- Charlie
- Dante
- Edward
- Emmett
- Everett
- Ian
- Jonathan
- Kane
- Kian
- Magnus
- Maverick
- Rhett
- Winston
- Xander
The names that appear to be truly rising in popularity? For girls, the ones that moved furthest up the list (more than 20 slots) include Evelyn, Amara, Naomi, Ada, and Phoebe. For boys, names that rose 20 or more places are Leo, Harvey, Kai, Liam, Arthur, Cassius, George, Finn, Ryker, Louis, Harry, and Jude.
Now without further ado, here are your top boy and girl baby names from 2017. Happy name hunting!
Top 100 Unique Girl Names in 2017
- Olivia
- Cora
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Isla
- Isabella
- Maia
- Aurora
- Amara
- Ava
- Rumi
- Penelope
- Evelyn
- Ophelia
- Rose
- Eleanor
- Violet
- Luna
- Arabella
- Hazel
- Imogen
- Esme
- Maeve
- Elizabeth
- Alice
- Audrey
- Adeline
- Genevieve
- Aurelia
- Thea
- Khaleesi
- Lucy
- Ivy
- Jane
- Emma
- Mia
- Eloise
- Claire
- Emilia
- Nora
- Iris
- Lydia
- Anna
- Astrid
- Lila
- Julia
- Sadie
- Elise
- Stella
- Isabel
- Scarlett
- Ada
- Evangeline
- Caroline
- Eliza
- Adelaide
- Matilda
- Aria
- Naomi
- Clara
- Phoebe
- Chloe
- Elodie
- Josephine
- Brielle
- Sienna
- Beatrice
- Molly
- Ella
- Mae
- Mila
- Allegro
- Hannah
- Celeste
- Seraphina
- Zoe
- Freya
- Sophia
- Maisie
- Gemma
- Willow
- Poppy
- Grace
- Margaret
- Madeline
- Emily
- Elena
- Daisy
- Maya
- Elsie
- Juliet
- Willa
- Ellie
- Jade
- Eliana
- Rebecca
- Zara
- Alexandra
- Evie
- Abigail
Top 100 Unique Boy Names in 2017
- Atticus
- Asher
- Jack
- Theodore
- Jasper
- Milo
- Oliver
- Silas
- Henry
- Wyatt
- Leo
- Oscar
- Declan
- Xavier
- Felix
- Levi
- Finn
- Matthew
- Thomas
- Axel
- Sebastian
- Arthur
- Bodhi
- Alexander
- Kai
- Ethan
- Julian
- Benjamin
- William
- Cale
- Zachary
- Aryan
- Liam
- Miles
- Elijah
- James
- Callum
- John
- Soren
- Charle
- Tobias
- Harvey
- Andrew
- Roman
- Eli
- Harry
- Harrison
- Ronan
- Ryker
- Ezra
- Nathaniel
- Cassius
- Jacob
- Jude
- Charlie
- Dante
- Isaac
- George
- Archer
- Samuel
- Lachlan
- Hugo
- Luke
- Magnus
- Isaiah
- Rhett
- Daniel
- Jonathan
- Gideon
- Lucas
- Graham
- Owen
- Wesley
- Louis
- Maverick
- Josiah
- Lucian
- Joseph
- Lewis
- Augustus
- Simon
- Gabriel
- Everett
- Kian
- Vincent
- Xander
- Kane
- Nolan
- Griffin
- David
- Emmett
- Ian
- Adam
- Caspian
- Nathan
- Winston
- Beckett
- Nicholas
- Edward
- Knox
We can't wait to hear the colorful, unique roll calls of kindergarten classes five years from now!
