22 'Star Wars' Baby Names for Your Little Jedi

Star Wars superfans have made names like Luke and Leia popular ever since the first Death Star exploded back in 1977. And while you'd be hard pressed to find a person willing to name their kid Jar-Jar, even more offbeat names like bad-boy Jedi Anakin have found their way into the top 1000.

Based on the current cast list for the latest installment, The Force Awakens, you'll find plenty of names to love amongst the new characters added to the universe. Here's our rundown of some of the most wearable picks from a galaxy far, far away.

Anakin Yep, Darth Vader's real name has become a thing. It was one of the biggest risers in the past year, and now sits in the top 1000 names for boys.

Amidala Anakin's bride bore this last name, an Italian moniker that means beautiful flower.

Ahsoka The Jedi apprentice of Anakin, who goes on to fight with the rebellion, Ahsoka was one of the coolest characters in the Clone Wars TV series. Her name doesn't pop up anywhere, but it feels like a blend of Aska and Sofka, Eastern European variants on Anna and Sophia, respectively.

Ben Fan favorite Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi goes undercover as Ben when the Jedi are exiled. It's a simple name that means son.

Cody Commander Cody is a Clone Wars hero (and a clone)—and a name that's currently in the top 200 for boys.

Ezra Whoever is picking names for Star Wars Rebels is skipping some of the goofier names foisted upon characters. (No Porkins for a chubby fighter pilot here!) Ezra Bridger is the hero of the series, a young boy working with the rebellion and the Jedi apprentice of Kanan. And Ezra is currently on a huge uptick and nearing the top 100 names.

Finn The Force Awakens is full of wearable baby names, and Finn, the name of the hero of the new story, is a top 250 name for boys, and is also being used for the ladies as well.

Han The coolest rogue in the galaxy, Han Solo's name is the name of one of the most important dynasties in Chinese history.

Hera This Star Wars Rebels heroine is a skilled pilot and sports a name also used for the Greek goddess of the home and family (wife of Zeus).

Kanan This Rebels character is one of the last remaining Jedi, and a rebel leader. His name is actually an Arabic favorite that means merchant.

Kylo Kylo Ren is the big baddie in the upcoming Force Awakens, and given that his name is just ever-popular Kyle with a trendy "o" ending, expect this name to gain traction fast.

Landon Cloud City leader Lando Calrissian was the first to get a name that's a twist on a popular baby name—Landon is currently in the top 50 in the U.S., while Lando was only given to nine boys last year.

Leia Carrie Fisher's gun-toting, imperious princess was the forerunner of today's tough-as-nails, rescue-themselves Disney princesses (like Merida, Mulan, and Rapunzel). Leia is a variant spelling of Leah, which means weary.

Luke The hero of the first Star Wars trilogy, Luke Skywalker helped propel his moniker to the top 100 for the past nearly 40 years. (It's currently in the top 40.)

Luminara Luminara Unduli is a fan-favorite Jedi—a strong warrior dressed in black, whose name is a variant on the Latin word for light.

Mace This name has strong roots, as a type of weapon—and as one of the toughest Jedi out there, Mace Windu (played by one of the toughest actors out there, Samuel L. Jackson).

Owen Luke's uncle, who cared for him after Anakin became Darth Vader, has a name that's currently in vogue—it means "warrior," and it's in the top 50 names in the country.

Padme Mom of twins Luke and Leia, and Anakin Skywalker's secret lover, Padme is an alternative spelling for Padma, a Sanskrit name that means lotus flower.

Poe Poe Dameron is a fighter pilot in the new Force Awakens movie, who helps fight against the revitalized Dark Side. The name could also be a homage to the master horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.

Rex Another top Clone leader from the animated series The Clone Wars, Rex is a Latin name that means king.

Rey The Force Awakens is the story of this heroine, a scavenger on the planet Jakku who is rumored to be the daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia.

Sabine Sabine Wren is part of the Rebels crew, and a master of many weapons. While the name fits the current trend toward "ine" names (think Evangline, Clementine, Emmeline, Delphine), its connection with the legendary story about the "Rape of the Sabine Women," when Rome's early founders abducted wives from neighboring tribes, may make it a less-popular option.