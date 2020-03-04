Popular Names for Baby Boys and Girls

The most common baby names are popular for good reason. Both popular boy names and popular baby girl names are here for you to browse.

Most Recent

These 'His Dark Materials' Character Names Are About to Become Very Popular (If You Ask Us)
Could HBO's next big show inspire some great new baby names? Let's just say we're liking the odds of Lyra!
These '90210' Names Are About to Get Popular Again
Looking for baby name inspiration? With the BH90210 reboot premiering this fall, we're predicting a new generation of Dylans and Donnas on the way.
Top Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2018 Edition
Meghan jumped more than 700 spots on the Social Security Administration's list of most popular baby names of 2018. (Go figure!) Check out more unique names climbing the charts.
These Are the Biggest Baby Name Trends of 2019
Due in 2019? These trending baby names just may be the ones moms will be yelling on the playground in about five years — and maybe you'll be one of them!
3 Modern Baby Name Trends We Love
Check out these edgy, in-vogue baby name trends.
Hipster Baby Names for Girls and Boys
Is your kiddo cool enough to rock one of these trendy baby names?
More Popular Names for Baby Boys and Girls

Top Baby Names of 2018—Revealed!
There's a new top of the charts on the boys' side—see what other baby names moved and shaked their way to the top. 
6 Ways to Fight Back on Name Popularity
If your favorite baby name pick is topping the name popularity charts, don't fret! Here's what to do. 
Top 100 Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2017 Edition
These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of the Year
What Offbeat Baby Names Are Most Popular in Your State?
Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Team's Top 10 Baby Name Picks

20 Baby Names on the Rise in 2016

Is your favorite baby name on this list?

All Popular Names for Baby Boys and Girls

Our Favorite Pop Culture Baby Names
22 'Star Wars' Baby Names for Your Little Jedi
The Hottest Baby Names for 2016
Popular Baby Names: What's Hot in Each Region of the U.S.
Our Favorite Old-Fashioned Baby Names
The Most Popular Baby Names by State
The Top Baby Name Trends of the Year
The 12 Buzziest Baby Names of the Year
Top Baby Names List: What Does It Reveal?
These Are the Top 20 Baby Names of All Time—Surprised?
2015 Baby Name Trends: What Will Be Hot?
Wildest Celebrity Baby Name Trends of 2014
Totally Cool Baby Names (for Winter!)
Do We Make Sexist Baby Name Choices?
How Popular is TOO Popular for Baby Names?
Celebrity Baby Names: Stacy Keibler's Daughter
Top British Baby Names—Revealed!
Baby Name Dilemma: A No-Nickname Name
Cool Name of the Week: Azalea
Baby Name Dilemma: An Italian Boys' Name, No "O" Please
Cool Name of the Week: Lucy
Celebrity Baby Names: Kelsey Grammer's Son
Baby Name Dilemma: What Goes With Cassidy?
Cool Name of the Week: Gavin
Celebrity Baby Names: Two Survivor Winners Score Their Fourth Daughter
