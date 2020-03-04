Names by Origin

Looking for a baby name that reflects your heritage? Find the inspiration you need here with our lists of popular baby names from around the world. Discover names that are Irish, German, Mexican, African, or Hebrew in origin -- plus dozens more!

Most Recent

Honoring Ethnic Names is an Important Way to Celebrate Diversity of Families in America
Parents with immigrant heritage share their decision process for selecting names for their children and why it's important we use these preferred names.
What Offbeat Baby Names Are Most Popular in Your State?
New Nameberry research looks at the quirky baby names parents are picking most often, based on which state they call home.
Mexican Baby Names
Can't decide on Mexican baby names? Use our list to find the perfect name for your baby.
Ashley, Sydney, and 20 Other Girls' Names That Used to Be Boys' Names
Boys' baby names and girls' baby names aren't always so black and white—and in fact, monikers often shift sides over the generations. Check out these names that once were strictly for the boys, before they became associated, big-time, with girls.
16 Unique Latino Names That Will Make You Proud of Your Culture
These Latino boy and girl names were inspired by everything from patron saints to the Aztecs.
The Top British Baby Names List: Our Favorite Picks!
The UK released its top baby names list, and Oliver and Amelia are still on top. But some favorites from across the pond aren't quite as popular in the U.S.
