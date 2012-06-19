70 Summer Baby Names Inspired by the Hottest Season
If you have a summer due date, consider these beautiful baby names for your little one. They're inspired by sunshine, warm weather, beaches, and everything that summer brings.
Did you know that more babies are born in the summer than in any other time of year? If you're expecting a baby in June through September—or if you simply love the summertime—consider choosing a name that pays tribute to the season. We rounded up summer-inspired baby names for boys and girls, as well as some gender-neutral options for parents-to-be.
Popular Summer Baby Names
The experts at money.co.uk analyzed data from forebears.io to compile the most popular summer-inspired baby names. Here is their final round-up for this year.
Popular Summer Names for Girls
- Daisy - English flower name meaning "day's eye" that was originally a nickname for Margaret
- Sunny - English nickname name reminiscent of summer days
- August - Gender-neutral Latin name that pays tribute to the eighth month of the year
- July - English name with Latin origins meaning "month name." The gender-neutral "July" pays tribute to the seventh month of the year.
- Coral - A beautiful nature-inspired girl name
- Summer - A girl name for the hottest season
- Apple - An English nature name that recognizes the fruit
- Skye - A Scottish girl name that references the sky or the picturesque Scottish island called the Isle of Skye
- Blossom - English name meaning "to bloom" or "flower"
- Ocean - Nature name meaning "ocean" or "sea"
Popular Summer Names for Boys:
- Kai - Hawaiian name meaning "sea"
- Ray - A sunny diminutive of Raymond that means "wise protector"
- Leo - Latin name meaning "lion" that's also the zodiac sign for babies born between July 22 and August 22
- Sonny - A name that forecasts summer's sunny days
- Cyrus - Persian name meaning "sun"
- Bay - Gender-neutral Latin name meaning "berry"
- River - A tranquil gender-neutral nature name
- Reef - Nature-inspired summer boy name
- Dune - Nature name that's associated with sandy beaches
- Birch - English tree name
Baby Names for Summer Birth Months
Some parents choose names based on their baby's birth month. For example June is an old-fashioned girls' name that might be worth dusting off, while July and August could be used for either boys or girls. You can also try similar-sounding names, such as Junia, Junius, Julia, Julian, Julius, Augustus, Augustine, or Augusta.
Nature-Inspired Summer Baby Names
Many flowers bloom during the summer, and nature shows off its full beauty in the warmer months. Here are some summer baby names inspired by gardens, plants, herbs, and trees.
- Rose
- Lily
- Dahlia
- Violet
- Poppy
- Ivy
- Iris
- Magnolia
- Rosemary
- Marigold
- Juniper
- Jasmine
- Sage
- Basil
- Berry
- Fern
- Cedar
- Forest
- Meadow
Beach-Inspired Baby Names
Many people associate summer with beaches, so consider names connected with the sea. We also included some baby names associated with tropical destinations.
- Marina
- Bay
- Sandy
- Beach
- Cove
- Oceana
- Shelly
- Fin
- Pearl
- Isla
- Capri
- Ibiza
- Diego
- Miami
- Cayman
Baby Names Related to Warm Weather
The summer months are scorchers, so consider choosing baby names with a subtle nod to the heat of the season. You can go with names of warm-weather locations like Phoenix, Sahara, Kenya, and Austin. Along those lines, the names Solana and Senna both mean "bright" or "warm," while Ravi is a name for the Hindu sun god.
