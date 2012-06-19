70 Summer Baby Names Inspired by the Hottest Season

If you have a summer due date, consider these beautiful baby names for your little one. They're inspired by sunshine, warm weather, beaches, and everything that summer brings.

Did you know that more babies are born in the summer than in any other time of year? If you're expecting a baby in June through September—or if you simply love the summertime—consider choosing a name that pays tribute to the season. We rounded up summer-inspired baby names for boys and girls, as well as some gender-neutral options for parents-to-be.

Mother and daughter on Summer beach vacation Credit: HTeam/Shutterstock

Popular Summer Baby Names

The experts at money.co.uk analyzed data from forebears.io to compile the most popular summer-inspired baby names. Here is their final round-up for this year.

Popular Summer Names for Girls

Daisy - English flower name meaning "day's eye" that was originally a nickname for Margaret

- English flower name meaning "day's eye" that was originally a nickname for Margaret Sunny - English nickname name reminiscent of summer days

- English nickname name reminiscent of summer days August - Gender-neutral Latin name that pays tribute to the eighth month of the year

- Gender-neutral Latin name that pays tribute to the eighth month of the year July - English name with Latin origins meaning "month name." The gender-neutral "July" pays tribute to the seventh month of the year.

- English name with Latin origins meaning "month name." The gender-neutral "July" pays tribute to the seventh month of the year. Coral - A beautiful nature-inspired girl name

- A beautiful nature-inspired girl name Summer - A girl name for the hottest season

- A girl name for the hottest season Apple - An English nature name that recognizes the fruit

- An English nature name that recognizes the fruit Skye - A Scottish girl name that references the sky or the picturesque Scottish island called the Isle of Skye

- A Scottish girl name that references the sky or the picturesque Scottish island called the Isle of Skye Blossom - English name meaning "to bloom" or "flower"

- English name meaning "to bloom" or "flower" Ocean - Nature name meaning "ocean" or "sea"

Popular Summer Names for Boys:

Kai - Hawaiian name meaning "sea"

- Hawaiian name meaning "sea" Ray - A sunny diminutive of Raymond that means "wise protector"

- A sunny diminutive of Raymond that means "wise protector" Leo - Latin name meaning "lion" that's also the zodiac sign for babies born between July 22 and August 22

- Latin name meaning "lion" that's also the zodiac sign for babies born between July 22 and August 22 Sonny - A name that forecasts summer's sunny days

- A name that forecasts summer's sunny days Cyrus - Persian name meaning "sun"

- Persian name meaning "sun" Bay - Gender-neutral Latin name meaning "berry"

- Gender-neutral Latin name meaning "berry" River - A tranquil gender-neutral nature name

- A tranquil gender-neutral nature name Reef - Nature-inspired summer boy name

- Nature-inspired summer boy name Dune - Nature name that's associated with sandy beaches

- Nature name that's associated with sandy beaches Birch - English tree name

Baby Names for Summer Birth Months

Some parents choose names based on their baby's birth month. For example June is an old-fashioned girls' name that might be worth dusting off, while July and August could be used for either boys or girls. You can also try similar-sounding names, such as Junia, Junius, Julia, Julian, Julius, Augustus, Augustine, or Augusta.

Nature-Inspired Summer Baby Names

Many flowers bloom during the summer, and nature shows off its full beauty in the warmer months. Here are some summer baby names inspired by gardens, plants, herbs, and trees.

Rose

Lily

Dahlia

Violet

Poppy

Ivy

Iris

Magnolia

Rosemary

Marigold

Juniper

Jasmine

Sage

Basil

Berry

Fern

Cedar

Forest

Meadow

Beach-Inspired Baby Names

Many people associate summer with beaches, so consider names connected with the sea. We also included some baby names associated with tropical destinations.

Marina

Bay

Sandy

Beach

Cove

Oceana

Shelly

Fin

Pearl

Isla

Capri

Ibiza

Diego

Miami

Cayman

Baby Names Related to Warm Weather