Patriotic Baby Names for Fans of Americana

Inspired by everything from presidents to artisans, here are some fun ideas for giving your U.S.-born baby a homegrown moniker.

Patriotic baby names are rich with cultural significance. Whether you're having a Fourth of July baby or you're just a history buff, these names, courtesy of Nameberry.com, are worth saluting. Linda Rosenkrantz, co-creator of Name Berry, explains the appeal and trends behind some of the names.

Presidential Baby Names

Presidential names are imbued with the virtuous qualities of their namesakes, including honesty, integrity, and diligence. Plus, last names have been a recent trend.

Monroe: James Monroe, 5th President. Though it's seen a rise in popularity as a girl's name, Rosenkrantz points out that "Monroe remains an upstanding boy's name."

Quincy: John Quincy Adams, 6th President. "One of just a few usable Q names, Quincy became coolified by multifaceted music legend Quincy Jones," says Rosenkrantz.

Knox: James Knox Polk, 11th President. Nameberry credits the name's rise in popularity to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who named their son Knox.

Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln, 16th President. Kristen Bell chose the "honest" name for her first child.

Theodore: Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President. Though President Roosevelt went by the nickname Teddy, parents today can opt for the more modern Theo as a nickname, says Rosenkrantz.

Carter: Jimmy Carter, 39th President. Nameberry points out the gender-bending appeal.

Other examples:

Jackson: Andrew Jackson, 7th President

Andrew Jackson, 7th President Hayes: Rutherford Birchard Hayes, 19th President

Rutherford Birchard Hayes, 19th President Pierce: Franklin Pierce, 14th President

Franklin Pierce, 14th President Arthur: Chester Alan Arthur, 21st President

Chester Alan Arthur, 21st President Jefferson: Thomas Jefferson, 3rd President and author of the Declaration of Independence

Thomas Jefferson, 3rd President and author of the Declaration of Independence Franklin: Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 32nd. President

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 32nd. President Eleanor: First Lady and wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt

First Lady and wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt Kennedy: John F. Kennedy, 35th President

Check out President's Day Names: Beyond Taylor and Tyler on Nameberry.com for more.

Heroic Baby Names

Not only can we find remarkable bravery and valor among our fallen heroes, we also see some remarkable names. Here's how the names of some famous soldiers rank among U.S. baby-name data:

Braxton: General Braxton Bragg was a Confederate general in the Civil War. Nameberry notes the modern middle 'x.'

Cullen: No, not Edward Cullen. Cullen A. Battle was another Confederate general. Rosenkrantz says Cullen is "a name with a lot of Irish charm" that became more visible thanks to Twilight.

Enoch: Enoch Poor was a brigadier general in Washington's Army in the Revolutionary War. (If your son is super passionate about his freedom, don't say we didn't warn you.)

Other examples:

Aaron: Aaron Burr, Revolutionary War officer and vice president

Aaron Burr, Revolutionary War officer and vice president Absalom: Absalom Baird, Union Army general

Absalom Baird, Union Army general Ambrose: Ambrose Burnside, Union Army general and U.S. Senator

Ambrose Burnside, Union Army general and U.S. Senator Ulysses: Ulysses Grant, Union Army General and 18th president

Check out Memorial Day Names on Nameberry.com for more.

Names Inspired by Patriotic Values

Why not take choose a name that reflects the virtues of your favorite country?

America: Star of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Ugly Betty, America Ferrera is perhaps most associated with this undeniably patriotic moniker.

Justice: Nameberry notes that Justice is a strong, virtuous name (for both boys and girls) minus the religious ties found in some other moral names.

Phoenix: Across time and cultures, the phoenix, a bird with the ability to resurrect, has been the symbol of hope and new beginnings.

Liberty: If you were born in 1976, maybe you or someone you know was christened with this name, which means freedom. It's been experiencing a resurgence since the turn of the 21st century.

Sam: You could always name your child after Uncle Sam—the patriotic symbol of our country.

Other examples:

Faith

Grace

Glory

Hope

Honor

Loyal

Mercy

Noble

Names of People Born on Independence Day

July 4th isn't just our country's birthday; it’s also the birthday of some prominent figures who happen to have super cool names. Our list of Independence Day birthday names includes some talented people.

Emerson: Emerson Boozer was a star NFL running back who played for the Jets. "Teri Hatcher chose it for her daughter in 1997," says Rosenkrantz. Now, it reflects the current literary-inspired name trend (Ralph Waldo Emerson).

Eva: Academy award-winning actress Eva Marie Saint is best known for her roles in On the Waterfront and as a Hitchcock heroine in North by Northwest. According to Rosenkrantz, the name Eva has held a steady spot at the top for years "probably influenced in part by exotic actresses Eva Longoria, Eva Mendes, and Eva Green."

Academy award-winning actress Eva Marie Saint is best known for her roles in On the Waterfront and as a Hitchcock heroine in North by Northwest. According to Rosenkrantz, the name Eva has held a steady spot at the top for years "probably influenced in part by exotic actresses Eva Longoria, Eva Mendes, and Eva Green." Lionel: Intellectual Lionel Mordecai Trilling was an American literary critic, author, and teacher. "Lionel means 'young lion,' but it hasn't taken off like its leonine brothers—Leo and Leonardo," says Rosenkrantz, making it a unique choice.

Malia: A Hawaiian name meaning "still water," the name jumped onto the radar in 2008 when Malia Obama's dad first took office as President of the United States, says Rosenkrantz.

Other examples:

Calvin: Calvin Coolidge, 30th president

Calvin Coolidge, 30th president Green: Green Clay Smith, Civil War general and congressman from Kentucky

Green Clay Smith, Civil War general and congressman from Kentucky Nathaniel: Nathaniel Hawthorne, American novelist best known for The Scarlet Letter

Nathaniel Hawthorne, American novelist best known for The Scarlet Letter Neil: Neil Simon, playwright and screenwriter

Neil Simon, playwright and screenwriter Phineas: Phineas Taylor Barnum, founder of the Barnum & Bailey circus