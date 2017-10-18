HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier Announce Baby's Gender and Name

Image zoom HGTV

As the stars of HGTV's Home Town, Erin and Ben Napier know that what's old can become new again. The duo helps those moving back to their hometown find and restore old houses, turning them into new, beautiful spaces. That's why it's so fitting that this couple has chosen to revive a vintage name for their first child, a baby girl.

Erin revealed the news in a blog post, in which she shared that she's about seven months pregnant.

The name Helen definitely has an old-world feel to it, and a lovely meaning—bright and shining light. It's so special that Erin chose to honor her own grandmother with this choice. The name is vintage—but then, how appropriate is that considering this couple regularly works to make old homes feel fresh again?