It's a girl for Gisele Bündchen and her New England Patriots' QB hubby, Tom Brady. Their daughter sports a beautiful name, Vivian Lake, and joins big brothers Benjamin Rein and John.

Vivian comes from the Latin word for life, and has been hovering in the top 200 baby names in the country for the past several years. Actress Vivien Leigh was born with this spelling (she changed it to an "e" for her stage name), and actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie chose the Frenchified version, Vivienne, for one of their daughters, lending this old-fashioned name some grand Hollywood style.

Vivian has somewhat limited nickname potential. Most commonly, Vi, Viv or Vivi are used, but Ann or Annie could also be an option.

Lake is a word name for the picturesque body of water—and it's a nice, sharp middle name to contrast with the softer sounds in Vivian. It's become popular as a middle name, in lieu of some of the more traditional names like Ann, Lynn or Marie. Paired with Vivian, it brings to mind another silver-screen icon, actress Veronica Lake.

Vivian's name fits nicely with her older brothers' names, with a classic first name with softer sounds and a more offbeat middle name paired together.

What do you think of Gisele and Tom's name choice? Do you love it or loathe it?

