In Name Only

Couple Named Their Daughter Reese E. Cupp Because It's 'Our Favorite Candy'
Think you’re Reese’s biggest fan? Think again.
HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier Announce Baby's Gender and Name
Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV's Home Town have revealed they're expecting a baby... and they shared the name they've chosen, which is appropriately vintage.
If Kylie Jenner Is Looking for Baby Names, Twitter Has Her Kovered
But will her mini me get a K name or not?
Kailyn Lowry (Finally!) Names Her Third Son
Kailyn Lowry's two-month-old son finally has a name! Here's the cute pick the mother of three chose for her littlest guy. We approve! 
Kailyn Lowry Still Hasn't Named Her Baby, So We Decided to Help
Kailyn Lowry's son is nearly two months old...but he still doesn't have a name! We know it can be tough, so we're sharing a few suggestions.
Baby Names: When "Junior" Is Your Daughter
Women are less likely to name their daughters after themselves—but these three moms are changing that baby name tradition.
This Survey Says Your Parents May Hate the Baby Name You Picked
You may love your creative, new-age baby name, but this survey says your parents may really hate it.
Mom Welcomes Eclipse-Day Baby, and Names Her in Honor of the Event
A baby girl was born right before the solar eclipse...and her parents chose to name her in honor of the event. They've even picked a cute nickname!
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Baby No. 2's Name Ahead of Birth
These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of the Year
April the Giraffe's Baby Name Has Been Revealed—And We Love It!
Babies Named Romeo and Juliet Born Within 24 Hours, Just Rooms Apart

We Have a Major Crush on Megan Hilty's Baby Name

You may want to steal this one for your son!

Jessa Duggar Seewald Teases Her Second Son's Name
Natalie Portman Says She'll Wait Until Baby Is Born to Choose a Name
Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Team's Top 10 Baby Name Picks
Check Out the Classic Name Savannah Guthrie Gave Her New Baby Boy
Get the Details on Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Name Pick for Baby #2
20 Baby Names on the Rise in 2016
This Is the Trendiest New Baby Name of 2016
Tori Spelling, These Are Our Name Picks for Baby #5
Check Out Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Colorful Baby Name Pick
Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer Got a Baby-Naming Tip You HAVE to Try
So Posh! The Top British Baby Names of the Year Are Out
Drum Roll Please! Jamie and Jools Oliver Finally Reveal Fifth Baby's Name
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Welcome a Third Son and Give Him an Epic Name
This Mom Blogger Just Asked Her Instagram Followers to Name Her Baby
We're Loving the Old-School Baby Name Ginnifer Goodwin Picked!
Can Science Predict Your Baby Name Pick?
Parents Aren't Loving the Names of Presidential Candidates for Their Babies Anymore
The Most-Searched Baby Names of 2016...So Far!
It's a Boy for Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Get the Baby Name Details!
These Might Be the Worst Baby Names of All Time
Saint West: Kimye's Surprising Baby Name Pick Is Actually Right on Trend
The Hottest Baby Names for 2016
Find Out the Meaning Behind Kristin Cavallari's Baby Name Pick
Jessa Duggar Explains Why She Named Her Son Spurgeon
Groovy, Baby! Mike Myers Picks a Retro Name for His Daughter
