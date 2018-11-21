38 Christmas Names for Babies
Commemorate the holiday season with an extra-special Christmas baby name.
It's the most wonderful time of the year... especially when there's a bundle of joy on the way. If you're expecting a holiday baby, then you may want to commemorate the season with an extra-special moniker. Here are 38 fun and unique Christmas names for babies.
Traditional Christmas Baby Names
The list of Christmas symbols is never-ending. Which one best represents your favorite tradition?
Belle – The soothing sounds of church bells on Christmas Eve
Carol – The holiday tunes sung by neighborhood children during Christmastime
Claus – The red-clad, bearded symbol of Christmas (you can also choose the variant Klaus)
Eve – The day before December 25
Ginger – Named after everyone’s favorite holiday cookie: sweet and spicy gingerbread
Holly – The most symbolic of Christmas plants
Ivy – Goes hand-in-hand with Holly
Joy – Everyone is joyous at Christmas time
Kris – After Santa Claus’s other name, Kris Kringle
Nicholas – Saint Nick, our beloved Santa Claus
Noelle – French for "Christmas"
Tannen – In honor of the Christmas tree carol, "O Tannenbaum"
Yule – The comforting warmth of a burning log
Pop Culture Christmas Baby Names
If you love Christmas stories, then you'll adore these baby names pulled from beloved holiday classics.
Aaron – The lead character in The Little Drummer Boy
Cindy Lou – The kindly little Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas (You can also shorten to “Cindy” or “Lou”)
Clara — The main character of The Nutcracker
Clarice – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's accepting girlfriend
Clark – The head of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation's dysfunctional Griswold family
Clement – After Clement Clarke Moore, the author of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Ebenzer – The protagonist in the classic holiday story A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
George – The hero of It's a Wonderful Life; his surname, Bailey, is perfect for a girl
Jack – A nod to the fictional Jack Frost character
Karen – Returned Frosty the Snowman to the North Pole so he wouldn't melt
Linus – Delivers an inspired religious monologue in A Charlie Brown Christmas
Ralphie – The bespectacled young man in the cult favorite, A Christmas Story
Rudolph – The red-nosed reindeer, of course
Susan Elizabeth – The little non-believer from Miracle on 34th Street
Spiritual Christmas Baby Names
These Christmas baby names draw inspiration from religion and spirituality.
Angel – One of the religious symbols of the holiday season
Balthazar – One of the Three Wise Men
Beth – After Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ
Christian – Meaning “follower of Christ”
Faith – Expresses your belief in Christianity
Gabriel – An archangel who announced the birth of Jesus
Gloria – Meaning “glory”
Grace – An elegant girl’s name with spiritual connotations
Immanuel – An Old Testament name meaning “God with us” (can also be spelled Emmanuel)
Joseph – The father of Jesus Christ
Mary – The mother of Jesus Christ
