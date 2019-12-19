Popular Hawaiian Baby Names and Their Meanings
Ailani
Currently just inside the top 1000 baby names, Ailani is the perfect name for a girl who is destined to be a force of nature—it means "chief." Ailani is currently one of the most on-the-rise baby names in the U.S., moving up nearly 200 spots in popularity last year.
Lio
Leo may be the more common spelling, but the Hawaiian take on it—Lio—shares its meaning, "lion."
Malia
Barack and Michelle Obama picked this pretty Hawaiian variation on Mary, which means "bitter," in homage to the former President's birthplace. The name spiked in popularity the year after Obama took office, and is still in the top 300.
Kailani
This lovely Hawaiian name means "sea and sky," and is currently in the top 500 baby names in the U.S.
Kalani
This similarly spelled name works for boys or girls, and it means "the heavens."
Keanu
You can thank actor Keanu Reeves for popularizing this cool Hawaiian baby name, which has a pretty, poetic meaning—"cool breeze over the mountains."
Kai
This short-and-sweet unisex Hawaiian baby name has a pretty meaning—sea—and is one of the most popular Hawaiian baby names, just inside the top 150 baby names.
Nalani
With its pretty meaning, "calm skies," it's no wonder this name has risen nearly 300 spaces in the past two years.
Makai
Depending on which definition you follow, Makai means toward the sea—or is the Hawaiian version of Michael.
Koa
This bold Hawaiian boys' name means warrior—it's currently in the top 1000 boys' names.
Leilani
This lovely Hawaiian baby name—currently just outside the top 100—means "heavenly flower."