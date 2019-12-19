Popular Hawaiian Baby Names and Their Meanings

By Lisa Milbrand
December 19, 2019
You don't have to have Hawaiian heritage to fall in love with these names that originated in paradise. With nature names coming into vogue, it's no surprise that these pretty picks are rising in popularity.
Ailani

Currently just inside the top 1000 baby names, Ailani is the perfect name for a girl who is destined to be a force of nature—it means "chief." Ailani is currently one of the most on-the-rise baby names in the U.S., moving up nearly 200 spots in popularity last year.

Lio

Leo may be the more common spelling, but the Hawaiian take on it—Lio—shares its meaning, "lion."

Malia

Barack and Michelle Obama picked this pretty Hawaiian variation on Mary, which means "bitter," in homage to the former President's birthplace. The name spiked in popularity the year after Obama took office, and is still in the top 300.

Kailani

This lovely Hawaiian name means "sea and sky," and is currently in the top 500 baby names in the U.S.

Kalani

This similarly spelled name works for boys or girls, and it means "the heavens."

Keanu

You can thank actor Keanu Reeves for popularizing this cool Hawaiian baby name, which has a pretty, poetic meaning—"cool breeze over the mountains."

Kai

This short-and-sweet unisex Hawaiian baby name has a pretty meaning—sea—and is one of the most popular Hawaiian baby names, just inside the top 150 baby names.

Nalani

With its pretty meaning, "calm skies," it's no wonder this name has risen nearly 300 spaces in the past two years.

Makai

Depending on which definition you follow, Makai means toward the sea—or is the Hawaiian version of Michael.

Koa

This bold Hawaiian boys' name means warrior—it's currently in the top 1000 boys' names.

Leilani

This lovely Hawaiian baby name—currently just outside the top 100—means "heavenly flower."

