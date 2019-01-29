Nicknames for Girls That Are Cute Yet Classic
Looking for a name for your baby girl that offers plenty of cute nickname options? Here are dozens ideas to get you started.
Sometimes, parents pick a baby name with the plan of calling their little one by a nickname. If you are going this route, it might be a good idea to select a name that has multiple nicknames. This way, if your baby girl doesn't like her nickname—or given name—when she's older, she can choose another nickname.
Looking for a bit of inspiration? Look no further. Here are some of our favorite nicknames for girls, plus tips for selecting a formal baby name to go with a nickname you love.
Finding the Right Nickname
Nicknames for Alexandra:
Alex, Alexa, Alexis, Allie, Lexie, Xandra
Nicknames for Amelia:
Amy, Lia, Mia, Millie
Nicknames for Angelina:
Angel, Angie, Annie, Lin, Lina
Nicknames for Charlotte:
Char, Charlie, Lottie
Nicknames for Christine:
Chris, Chrissy, Christa, Christie, Tina
Nicknames for Elizabeth:
Beth, Betsy, Bette, Betty, Eliza, Ellie, Libby, Liz, Lizzie
Nicknames for Gabrielle:
Bree, Elle, Ellie, Gabby, Gabriella, Rielle
Nicknames for Isabella:
Bella, Belle, Ella, Izzie
Nicknames for Jennifer:
Jen, Jenna, Jenny
Nicknames for Katherine:
Kat, Kate, Kathy, Katie
Nicknames for Margaret:
Maggie, Marge, Margie, Meg, Peggy
Nicknames for Michelle:
Chelle, Elle, Mich, Micki, Shelby, Shelly
Nicknames for Patricia:
Pat, Patti, Tricia, Trish
Nicknames for Veronica:
Nicki, Roni, Vera
Nicknames for Victoria:
Tori, Toria, Vic, Vicki
Finding the Right Formal Name
On the flip side, if you love a particular nickname, but don't like the first name that typically goes along with it, think outside the box for other names. There might be another formal name that can be used with that particular nickname.
For example: If you love Addie, but aren't fond of the formal name Addison, you should also consider Adele or Adelaide.
Here's some inspiration:
For the nickname Allie:
Try Alice or Alissa rather than Alexis or Allison
For the nickname Belle:
Try Arabella or Maribel rather than the ever-popular Isabella
For the nickname Beth:
Try Bethany or Lisbeth rather than Elizabeth
For the nickname Carrie:
Try Carson or Caryn rather than Caroline or Carolyn
For the nickname Dani:
Try Danica or Sheridan rather than Danielle
For the nickname Katie:
Try Cadence or Katelyn rather than Katherine
For the nickname Libby:
Try Liberty or Olivia rather than Elizabeth
For the nickname Lily:
Try Lilibelle or Lilith rather than Lillian or Liliana
For the nickname Maddie:
Try Matilda or Mattea rather than Madeline or Madison
For the nickname Nicki:
Try Dominique or Nicolette rather than Nicole
For the nickname Tina:
Try Bettina or Martina rather than Christina
