Nicknames for Girls That Are Cute Yet Classic

Sometimes, parents pick a baby name with the plan of calling their little one by a nickname. If you are going this route, it might be a good idea to select a name that has multiple nicknames. This way, if your baby girl doesn't like her nickname—or given name—when she's older, she can choose another nickname.

Looking for a bit of inspiration? Look no further. Here are some of our favorite nicknames for girls, plus tips for selecting a formal baby name to go with a nickname you love.

Finding the Right Nickname

Nicknames for Alexandra:

Alex, Alexa, Alexis, Allie, Lexie, Xandra

Nicknames for Amelia:

Amy, Lia, Mia, Millie

Nicknames for Angelina:

Angel, Angie, Annie, Lin, Lina

Nicknames for Charlotte:

Char, Charlie, Lottie

Nicknames for Christine:

Chris, Chrissy, Christa, Christie, Tina

Nicknames for Elizabeth:

Beth, Betsy, Bette, Betty, Eliza, Ellie, Libby, Liz, Lizzie

Nicknames for Gabrielle:

Bree, Elle, Ellie, Gabby, Gabriella, Rielle

Nicknames for Isabella:

Bella, Belle, Ella, Izzie

Nicknames for Jennifer:

Jen, Jenna, Jenny

Nicknames for Katherine:

Kat, Kate, Kathy, Katie

Nicknames for Margaret:

Maggie, Marge, Margie, Meg, Peggy

Nicknames for Michelle:

Chelle, Elle, Mich, Micki, Shelby, Shelly

Nicknames for Patricia:

Pat, Patti, Tricia, Trish

Nicknames for Veronica:

Nicki, Roni, Vera

Nicknames for Victoria:

Tori, Toria, Vic, Vicki

Finding the Right Formal Name

On the flip side, if you love a particular nickname, but don't like the first name that typically goes along with it, think outside the box for other names. There might be another formal name that can be used with that particular nickname.

For example: If you love Addie, but aren't fond of the formal name Addison, you should also consider Adele or Adelaide.

Here's some inspiration:

For the nickname Allie:

Try Alice or Alissa rather than Alexis or Allison

For the nickname Belle:

Try Arabella or Maribel rather than the ever-popular Isabella

For the nickname Beth:

Try Bethany or Lisbeth rather than Elizabeth

For the nickname Carrie:

Try Carson or Caryn rather than Caroline or Carolyn

For the nickname Dani:

Try Danica or Sheridan rather than Danielle

For the nickname Katie:

Try Cadence or Katelyn rather than Katherine

For the nickname Libby:

Try Liberty or Olivia rather than Elizabeth

For the nickname Lily:

Try Lilibelle or Lilith rather than Lillian or Liliana

For the nickname Maddie:

Try Matilda or Mattea rather than Madeline or Madison

For the nickname Nicki:

Try Dominique or Nicolette rather than Nicole

For the nickname Tina:

Try Bettina or Martina rather than Christina

