100+ Unique Girl Names for 2020
Strong Female Names
Top pick: Zora
Harlem Renaissance author Zora Neale Hurston (her claim to fame is the classic Their Eyes Were Watching God) had a relatively popular name back when she was born, but it's just reentering the top 1000 now.
Runners-up:
- Rey
- Leia
- Amelia
- Briella
Boy Names for Girls
Top pick: Billie
If the past is destined to repeat itself, this unisex name is definitely making a comeback in 2020. Billie hit peak popularity in the 1930s when it almost broke into the top 100, and we have a feeling it's about to do it again thanks to Billie Eilish.
Runners-up:
- Bobbie
- Elliot
- Noah
- Drew
- Rey
Short Girl Names
Top pick: Fia
Meaning "wild" or "weaver", this name has been predicted to spike thanks to extra search on Nameberry over the last year. If you're looking for a short-yet-sweet girl name that isn't super popular Mia, this could be your new favorite.
Runners-up:
- Quinn
- Dee
- Myla
- Mira
- Uma
- Gem
Long Girl Names
Top Pick: Theodora
The feminine version of Theodore, Theodora is nowhere near as popular as it's counterpart, but it's just as cool in our opinion. It has not ranked on the Social Security Administration's name list for a century, but according to Nameberry, it's creeping up in searches.
Runners-up:
- Emmanuelle
- Henriette
- Genevieve
- Cordelia
- Josephine
Sporty Girl Names
Top pick: Picabo
Spunky, quirky, and athletic. Olympic skier Picabo Street was named after a town in Idaho near where she was born.
Runners-up:
- Mia
- Venus
- Annika
Classic Girl Names
Top Pick: Beatrice
Beatrice, which means "she who is bring happiness", ranked well out of the top 100 at #573 in 2018 making it a Shakespearean classic that's far from overused. The nickname Bea is also equal parts vintage and unique.
Runners-up:
- Scarlett
- Dorothy
- Agnes
- Clara
Girl Names That Mean "Pretty"
Top Pick: Jolie
You may think Angelina when you hear this name, but kids in your child's kindergarten class definitely won't. This classic French name means cheerful or pretty and it's due for a comeback.
Runners-up:
- Alanis
- Amara
- Anwen
Sassy Girl Names
Top Pick: Dakota
This fun girls' name means "friend" when translated in the Dakota language, and it's become a fashionable name girls thanks to stars like Dakota Fanning (who's birth name is Hannah Dakota Fanning).
Runners-up:
- Kiara
- Zoe
- Piper
- Gemma
Last Names for Girls
Top pick: Parker
Surname baby names are becoming more popular by the day, but while Parker is a unisex favorite, it's still outside the top 100 for girls. Actress Parker Posey is one of the most famous bearers of the name.
Runners-up:
- Carson
- Delaney
- Sawyer
- Tyler
- Ellison
- Monroe
Flower Girl Names
Top Pick: Poppy
Pretty sure it's impossible not to have a happy disposition with a name like Poppy. Take a queue from trendsetter Jamie Oliver who named all of his daughters flower names, including Petal Blossom, Daisy Boo, and Poppy Honey.
Runners-up:
- Tulip
- Lilac
- Daisy
British Girl Names
Rainbow Baby Girl Names
Top pick: Iris
Looking for a name full of love after suffering loss? Iris, the name of the Greek goddess of the rainbow and depicted as a lovely young woman with golden wings, is a unique way to honor a miracle baby due to arrive after a miscarriage.
Runners-up:
- Mireille, which means “blessing”
- Blythe, which means “happiness”
- Gia, which means “gift from god”
- Aisling, which means "dream"
French Girl Names
Top Pick: Coco
Despite this sweet French girl name making an appearance in celebrity circles over the last few decades, Coco still hasn't yet cracked the top 1000, so odds are your daughter will stand out.
Runners-up:
- Arielle
- Desiree
- Helene
Spanish Girl Names
Top Pick: Catalina
The lovely retreat-island off the coast of L.A. may come to mind first, but Catalina's also an exotic alternative to the more traditional Catherine.
Runners-up:
- Alondra
- Ella
- Emanuel
Christian Girl Names
Cute Girl Names
Top pick: Paisley
This name has admittedly climbed into the top 100 over the last year, but it's still a unique choice for parents looking for a cute-yet-classic name that isn't totally ordinary.
Runners-up:
- Amaya
- Primrose
- Clover
Badass Girl Names
Top pick: Arya
Arya AKA fierce sword fighter from the Stark clan in Game of Thrones is about as badass as it gets.
Runners-up:
- Prudence
- Joplin
- Athena
Bohemian Girl Names
Top Pick: Magnolia
The Grateful Dead song "Sugar Magnolia" may inspire some bohemian parents to pick this for their daughters.
Runners-up:
- Briar
- Nova
- Indigo
- Ever
Southern Girl Names
Top pick: Oakley
Girl names that start with "O" are few and far between. Inspired by famous and fierce sharpshooter Annie Oakley, this girl name pick is far from the top 100, but could see it rising as Olivia makes it's departure.
Runners-up:
- Flannery
- Scout
- Calpurnia
- Tulane
- Raleigh
Hipster Girl Names
Top pick: Olive
Another fun "O" name option, Olive is one of only four girl names starting with the vowel on the U.S. top 1000 list according to Nameberry.
Runners-up:
- Harlow
- Wren
- Pandora
- Romy
- Farrah
Royal Girl Names
Top pick: Octavia
Latin for "eighth", Octavia is a great alternative to the played out Olivia but with a far more fascinating history: In the Roman Empire, Octavia was the sister of Octavian who was married to Mark Antony.
Runners-up:
- Sonja
- Anastasia
- Avalon
Greek Mythology Girl Names
Top pick: Nyx
Greek mythology names have been having a moment in 2019 and Nyx in particular has been rising in search on Nameberry. Associated with "night", this packs a powerful goddess punch.
Runners-up:
- Andromeda
- Daphne
- Maia
- Rhea