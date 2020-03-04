Baby Girl Names

Whether you're looking for a unique baby girl name or a classic name, we'll help you find a pretty baby name as sweet as she's sure to be. Browse top girl names inspired by movie stars, royalty, and nature to find the perfect baby girl name.

Game of Thrones Superfan Names Daughter Khaleesi After Show Helped Her Through Miscarriage
"She’s overcome so much," mom Katherine Acosta says of Daenerys Targaryen.
Spanish Girl Names We Love
You want a name that bundles all your hopes and dreams for you daughter, while still paying homage to your heritage (after all, your abuela has to approve!). We’re here to help with our guide to picking a Spanish baby name.
25 Popular Girl Names and Their Meanings
Trying to pick the perfect moniker for your little girl? Check out these 25 popular names, which are ranked by the amount of attention they received on Nameberry’s website this year. We predict some of them will surge to the top of baby girl name lists soon!
Nicknames for Girls That Are Cute Yet Classic
Looking for a name for your baby girl that offers plenty of cute nickname options? Here are dozens of ideas to get you started.
The Beautiful Baby Name That's Taking Over the World
There's one baby name that overtakes all the others when you look at a worldwide list of common names—and it's probably not what you would expect.
Middle Name Trends for Girls
Whether you want a unique and quirky middle name or a classic middle name, there are plenty of options out there for you.
These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of the Century – And the Least
Baby name trends come and go, but there's something to be said for names that can stick around for a 100 years. Find out which boy and girl names have stood the test of time, then find out how to search for your own baby name's popularity.
How I Learned to Love My Unique Name
It's not always easy living with a name that's often misspelled and mispronounced. But the special meaning behind this writer's unique name makes her love it. She shares her parents' naming strategy to help you choose a cool, unique, and uncommon name for your baby girl.  
100+ Unique Girl Names for 2020
Disney Character Baby Names for Girls
Boy Names for Girls
Baby Names: When "Junior" Is Your Daughter

Beautiful Biblical Baby Names for Girls

Rachel and Grace aren't the only female bible names. Consider one of these beloved Christian girl names if you want a female biblical name for your baby. 

Do We Make Sexist Baby Name Choices?
Celebrity Baby Names: Megan Hilty's Daughter
Celebrity Baby Names: Stacy Keibler's Daughter
Cool Name of the Week: Azalea
Celebrity Baby Names: Maya Rudolph's Daughter
Cool Name of the Week: Lucy
Baby Name Dilemma: A Girl's Name for Baby #4
Celebrity Baby Names: Kenan Thompson's New Daughter
What Names Will Be Red-Hot in 2014? Think Frozen!
Cool Name of the Week: Brienne
Celebrity Baby Names: Kelly Clarkson's New Daughter
Under the Radar Girls' Names: Beyond the Top 1000 Baby Names
Cool Name of the Week: Hazel
Celebrity Baby Names: Scott Wolf's New Daughter
Celebrity Baby Names: Hank Baskett And Kendra Wilkinson's New Daughter
Cool Name of the Week: India
What Baby Names Are Rising—And Falling?
Cool Name of the Week: Ophelia
Are There Any Boys' Names You Wouldn't Give a Girl?
Cool Name of the Week: Carolina
Celebrity Baby Names: Mike Myers' New Daughter
Is This Game of Thrones Baby Name Really Becoming Popular?
Cool Name of the Week: Arya
Baby Name Dilemma: A Classic Girl's Name
Cool Name of the Week: Aviva
