15 Sweet Valentine’s Day Baby Names
Valentina/Valentino
For a romantic spin on the word “Valentine,” consider naming your son Valentino or your daughter Valentina. Both monikers mean “healthy” and “strong.” In pop culture, model Adriana Lima and actress Salma Hayek named their daughters Valentina, while Italian haute couture designer Valentino Garavani is famous in the fashion industry.
Rose
A bouquet of fragrant, elegant roses is a classic Valentine’s Day gift—and calling your daughter Rose will evoke this sweet sentiment. The name, which was especially popular from the 1880s until the 1940s, also has many variations: Rosie, Rosemarie, Rosalyn, and Roseanne.
Teddy
Teddy is a unisex Valentine’s Day name inspired by plush stuffed animal bears. It evokes U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt (Teddy is a common nickname for Theodore) and pop singer Teddy Geiger.
Amora
With a meaning of “love,” Amora is a quintessential Valentine’s Day name for a daughter. It has been slowly gaining prominence over time; it was the 315th most popular name in America in 2019, according to Baby Center.
Hart
Hart is typically a surname meaning “deer” or “stag,” but parents can choose the one-syllable moniker as a first name, too. It's reminiscent of the universal symbol for Valentine’s Day: a heart.
Ruby
Although rubies are the birthstone for July, they're also a common Valentine’s Day gift. The name Ruby literally translates to “precious red stone.”
Romeo
This Italian/Latin name means “pilgrimage to Rome.” But thanks to William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, a play about two star-crossed lovers in Verona, it’s often associated with passionate romance. David and Victoria Beckham named their son Romeo in the early 2000s, which helped the name gain popularity today.
Juliet
Juliet was Romeo’s lover in the famous 16th century tragedy by William Shakespeare. The romantic name, which means “youthful,” rolls pleasurably off the tongue. Parents can also consider the French form Juliette, which has also been taken by actress Juliette Binoche and actress/ musician Juliette Lewis.
True
Take a cue from Khloe Kardashian and name your daughter True. The name represents honesty and loyalty—two components often associated with romance!
Eros
Cupid, the Roman god of love and affection, has long served as a symbol of Valentine’s Day. But did you know that Eros is the equivalent in Greek mythology? Boys named Eros might just have a sweet and sensitive side.
Belle
This sweet-sounding French moniker means “beautiful,” making it a go-to Valentine’s Day name for a little girl. Belle was also the protagonist in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Alternatives include Bella, Belinda, and Belisse.
Beau
This short-and-sweet boy’s name means “handsome,” and it has French origins. Beau is also an old-fashioned way to say “boyfriend.”
Esme
Short for Esmeralda, this slightly exotic French name means “loved.” Daughters called Esme may be sweet and feminine—just like their moniker suggests!
Archer
This strong-sounding name evokes images of Cupid shooting his bow and arrow. Keep in mind that Archer may gain popularity quickly, since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently named their son a similar-sounding name, Archie.
Posey
Meaning “small flower,” this Valentine’s Day name conjures images of romantic bouquets and fresh blooms. Quirky and fun, Posey has French/English roots.