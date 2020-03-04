Getting Started

Picking the right baby name can be incredibly overwhelming, but our resources will help you find the perfect match. Here you'll find advice for how to start your baby name search, advice to solve common conflicts, and tips and tricks for making the final call.

Why This Adoptive Mom Refused to Change Her Daughter's Name
The social worker and adoption agency director strongly recommended this mom rename her 1.5-year-old daughter post-adoption, but she refused. Experts explain both sides of the name change debate.
This Survey Says Your Parents May Hate the Baby Name You Picked
You may love your creative, new-age baby name, but this survey says your parents may really hate it.
Baby Name Regret: Can You Change Your Baby's Name?
Struggling with baby name regret? Here's advice on how to change your baby's name, the best time to do it, and how to announce the new name.
'Name of Thrones' Video Spoofs the High Stakes of Baby Naming
Baby-naming pressure is one thing that just won't die in this spot-on parody of the edge-of-your-seat fantasy series.
The Top 20 Baby Names of 2015
Which baby names ranked supreme in 2015? Check out the chart-toppers from the latest Social Security Administration data.
5 Baby Name Battles You Can Totally Stop Fighting
At odds with your mate, mom, or BFF over a baby name? Here's why you don't need to worry.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 17: Baby Names
Find out what's going on in week 17 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
How to Pick the Perfect Name for Your Baby
Whether you want to go trendy, traditional, or totally unique, we've gathered great ideas on how to select the ideal name for your newborn.
7 Potential Baby-Naming Pitfalls (and Solutions!)
Wackiest Celebrity Baby Names
What Your Child's Name Says About You
15 Sweet Valentine’s Day Baby Names

How To Get Started Naming Your Baby

Ten silly and serious sources of inspiration for choosing your child's name.

Picking a Baby Name: Your Pregnancy Timeline
A Guide to Choosing the Perfect Baby Name
Weird, Wacky, and Unusual Baby Names
Olympic Gold Medal-Winner Names for Boys
Disney Character Names for Boys
7 Tips for Choosing a Unique Baby Name
Hottest New Baby Names of 2012
20 Fall Names for Babies Born in Autumn—and Parents Obsessed With The Season
Halloween-Inspired Names
Thanksgiving-Inspired Baby Names
The New Baby Name Game
Naming Your Baby: Solutions to Common Conundrums
Deciding on Baby's Last Name
Checklist: The New Baby Name Game
Valentine-Inspired Baby Names
