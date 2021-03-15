From Winnie to River, the back-to-nature trend that's taken hold during the pandemic has boosted these these popular cottagecore boy, girl, and gender-neutral baby names in a big way.

80 Cottagecore Baby Names to Inspire an Idyllic Little Life on the Prairie—or Playground

You might start seeing a lot more Junipers and Rivers at the playgrounds in a few years. That's because cottagecore, a lifestyle trend that favors a back-to-nature, rural-homestead vibe, has had a reach beyond fashion and home decor this year—it's impacting baby names, too.

The cottagecore names trend isn't exactly new to 2021, though—many of these more nature-themed or old-fashioned baby names, such as Lily and Jasper have been on the rise throughout the last decade. But now we might be seeing a real red-hot baby naming trend vs. a slow and steady climb.

If you're a cottagecore fan (or just love nature-themed and vintage baby names), here are some of the up-and comer-cottagecore baby names that might be worth checking out.

Nature-Themed Cottagecore Baby Names

Floral names like Lily, Rose, and Violet have been perennially popular, but now we're seeing more unisex nature-themed names pop up in the name of cottagecore:

Willow

Sage

River

Magnolia

Cedar

You'll find an array of botanical baby names in the mix, beyond the typical picks—and extending into boys' names, too. Consider:

Briar

Poppy

Flora

Juniper

Hazel

Ivy

Iris

Olive

Dahlia

Jasmine

Another hot trend amongst cottagecore fans is gem-inspired baby names. Some popular picks in this area include:

Stone

Opal

Onyx

Ruby

Emerald

Jasper

There are a slew of environmentally themed baby names that fit the trend, like Ridge, Forest, Sky, and Meadow. But these seasonal names are all on the rise in particular, as well as these animal names:

Summer

June

August

Winter

Bear (for boys)

Wren (for girls)

And if you want to follow the cottagecore nature name trend in a more subtle way, consider names like:

Oakley

Alden

Aurora

Shepherd

Vintage Cottagecore Baby Names

Some names, like Elizabeth, Victoria, James, and Joseph, never seem to go out of style. But others fall in and out of favor through the years—and as part of the cottagecore trend, many vintage baby names that were likely used for your grandparents (or great-grandparents) are now trending.

Rather than using a formal name, many babies are being given nickname names (probably influenced a tiny bit by Megan and Harry's first baby name pick which is a top name pick even here in the U.S.). Some of the most popular ones include:

Winnie

Maisie

Millie

Sylvie

Hattie

Archie

Others are mining for old-fashioned names that are short and sweet—think Ezra (for boys and girls!) as well as:

Esme

Jane

Mercy

Anne

Otis

Ruth

Willa

Stella

Clara

Ford

Royce

You'll also find a slew of other unique names that are making a comeback. Basically, if it sounds like a name you'd hear in a classic movie or among settlers on the prairie, it's red hot! For girls, we're seeing:

Louisa

Harriet

Octavia

Estelle

Florence

Eleanor

Josephine

Evelyn

Adeline

For boys, the vintage names rising the charts include: