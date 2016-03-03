Celebrities' Favorite Unisex Baby Names

Idris Elba, who recently won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, welcomed a son with the very British (and very cool) name Winston. Winston means "wine town," and is currently in the top 700 baby names in the U.S. It has the legendary Winston Churchill as its claim to fame, and could be an offbeat way to make it to the cool girl nickname Winnie. (That shortened Winnie was picked by Jimmy Fallon for his daughter.)