Looking for a traditional Hollywood-star baby name or something flashy, funky, and different? No matter your taste, we've got lots of ideas to inspire -- check out these lists of celebrity-inspired baby names, from Apple to Zahara!

Most Recent

These Are the Top Predictions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter's Name
Should you place a bet on one of these baby girl names—or will Meghan and Harry go in a different direction altogether for their new daughter?
You'll Want to Steal the Beautiful Baby Name Picked by 'Supernatural' Stars
Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese just welcomed a baby girl, and the name they chose is so gorgeous and unusual.
50+ Unique Boy Names for 2020
Looking for a unique baby name? Good call. Research shows that parents who regret their choice of baby name say it's because their chosen name ended up being too popular. Whether you’re looking for something cool or classic, biblical or just totally badass, we rounded up our favorite unique boy name picks for 2020 to help you avoid being a statistic.
Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Inside the New Royal Baby Name
Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton announced the name of their new son, Louis! See the history behind this name.
If Kylie Jenner Is Looking for Baby Names, Twitter Has Her Kovered
But will her mini me get a K name or not?
Kailyn Lowry (Finally!) Names Her Third Son
Kailyn Lowry's two-month-old son finally has a name! Here's the cute pick the mother of three chose for her littlest guy. We approve! 
More Celebrity Baby Names

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Baby No. 2's Name Ahead of Birth
The Dillard/Duggar clan gave us a sneak peek at the name of the little guy who will join big brother Israel when he arrives in July.
We Have a Major Crush on Megan Hilty's Baby Name
You may want to steal this one for your son!
Amber Tamblyn Finally Reveals Her Daughter's Name, and We're Loving It
Natalie Portman Has Welcomed a Baby Girl!
Did Amber Tamblyn Just Troll Us With Her Baby Name Announcement?
The Wait Is Over: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals Her Name Pick for Baby No. 2

Jamie Otis Reveals What Her Baby Girl's Name Might Be, and We Love It!

We are loving the baby name Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (not Henley!) might use for their rainbow baby.

All Celebrity Baby Names

Get the Details on Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Name Pick for Baby #2
Tori Spelling, These Are Our Name Picks for Baby #5
Olivia Wilde's Baby Girl Has the Most Appropriate Birthday Ever
Check Out Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Colorful Baby Name Pick
Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer Got a Baby-Naming Tip You HAVE to Try
Drum Roll Please! Jamie and Jools Oliver Finally Reveal Fifth Baby's Name
We Are Just Loving the Name Audrina Patridge Gave Her New Baby Girl!
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Gave His Newborn Son a Mythical Name
It's a Boy for Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Get the Baby Name Details!
Celebrities' Favorite Unisex Baby Names
Celebrity Baby Name Inspiration
Saint West: Kimye's Surprising Baby Name Pick Is Actually Right on Trend
Find Out the Meaning Behind Kristin Cavallari's Baby Name Pick
Jessa Duggar Explains Why She Named Her Son Spurgeon
Groovy, Baby! Mike Myers Picks a Retro Name for His Daughter
Zooey Deschanel's Adorkably Quirky Baby Name
A to Z Guide to Celebrity Baby Names
Naya Rivera's Baby Name Pick Revealed
Check Out Leighton Meester's Chic Baby Name Pick
Jenna Bush Hager's Sweet Baby Name: Get the Scoop!
Billy Joel's New Baby Girl: Get the Name Details!
Get the Scoop on Keira Knightley's Baby Name (Now That We FINALLY Know It!)
Ashley Scott's Baby Name: You Have to Say It Out Loud!
All About Megan Alexander's Sporty Baby Name Pick
Ashlee Simpson's Baby Name: Get the Details!
