20 Last Names That Make Cool First Names for Boys
Anderson
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is perhaps the most famous person sporting this Scandinavian surname, currently in the top 300 picks for boys.
Beckett
Beckett, which means "bee hive," has been a celebrity baby name favorite since the turn of the century.
Brooks
British last name Brooks has been a top 1000 boys' name pick since the 1880s, and is currently on a slow and steady climb to the top of the charts.
Bryant
Bryant shares its origins—and meaning—with the similar name, Brian. Bryant means "strong and handsome."
Connor
A popular Irish name, Connor means "dog lover." It's been a top 100 baby name pick since the early 1990s.
Curran
This Irish last name has a charming meaning—"hero."
Davis
Consider this last name as a nice variation on the standard David. It means "beloved."
Dawson
This Welsh surname is actually a variation of David, and means "beloved son." You can thank the popular teen drama Dawson's Creek for its sudden rise in popularity.
Donovan
Another Irish last name turned baby name is this charmer, which means "dark."
Finnegan
This sweet Irish surname is a great way to get that cool "Finn" nickname. It means "fair."
Ford
The actual surname of Star Wars star Harrison Ford has been on a huge upswing in popularity since 2014.
Harrison
Harrison has long been one of the most popular last name baby names. It's currently just outside the top 100 baby names for boys.
Hayes
Hayes first hit the big time when actor Kevin Costner chose it for his son—and actress Jessica Alba helped keep it in the limelight.
Huxley
The prolific author who brought us the classic dystopian novel Brave New World is the most famous bearer of this last name, a unique baby name choice for boys that's currently in the top 700 baby names.
Ledger
The late actor Heath Ledger may be behind the rise of this baby name, which jumped 140 spots in popularity last year.
Miller
This last name option was popular at the turn of the 20th century, but fell out of favor from the 1940s until it reemerged a decade ago.
Samson
Consider this more offbeat option to honor a Samuel in your family tree—this name still has the same Biblical pedigree as its more common sibling.
Sawyer
One of the more popular last names for boys is this occupational name, with ties to Mark Twain's classic character, Tom Sawyer.
Watson
Currently among the biggest movers and shakers on the baby name popularity list is this surname baby name option, most popularly known as Sherlock Holmes' sidekick. Watson moved up 309 spots to make it just outside the top 700 baby names for boys.
Wilson
Forget about the volleyball-turned-companion from the Tom Hanks film Castaway. Wilson can be a cool way to honor a William in your family without picking that perennial top 20 favorite.