Cool and Unique Boy Names

Unique Baby Boy Names
Are you looking for a unique baby boy name that has a cool and edgy sound to it? Good call. Research shows that parents who regret their choice of baby name say it's because their chosen name ended up being too popular. Avoid being a statistic with these great baby boy names that are unique, but not too "out there."
Go Modern: Baby Boy Names with X or Z
Top Pick: Axel
Danish for "father of peace," the name has been rising steadily, ranking at No. 167 on the top baby names list for boys in 2013. And if you're a big Guns 'N' Roses fan, consider spelling it "Axl."
Runners-up:
Go Classic: Grandpa Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Otis
Grandpa names have become especially popular for boys lately, as celebrities have picked "old man" names for their baby boys. Bridesmaids actor Chris O'Dowd chose Art (likely short for Arthur), and Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis picked Otis for their son.
Runners-up:
Go Futuristic: Next-Century Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Jett
Landing at No. 324 on the top baby names list last year, your son won't be in much danger of being one of many Jetts raising hands in kindergarten. This name comes from the black semi-precious stone (or you can go with jet engine if you're a lover of air travel).
Runners-up:
Go Tough: Masculine Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Wilder
Defined as "to cause to lose one's way," it doesn't get much more bad boy than this. Although the name has not made the top 1,000 list in the last 100 years, it is on the rise.
Runners-up:
Go Sporty: Athletic Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Ace
Playing card, winning a point, fighter pilot, skilled person ... there's a lot to like about "Ace." Others agree, as it ranked 498th on last year's baby name list.
Runners-up:
Go Gender Neutral: Unisex Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Ashton
The English surname (from the town of Ash) is now the 152th most popular name for boys (with a surge credited to actor Ashton Kutcher).
Runners-up:
Go Hollywood: Cool Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Walter
Meaning ruler of the army, some may recall the title character Walter Mitty, but most equate the name with Breaking Bad's Walter White in 2015. It was the No. 342 baby boy's name in 2013.
Runners-Up:
Go Rockstar: Edgy Baby Boy Names
Top Pick: Bowie
Scottish for blond, and identified with rocker David Bowie and Alamo hero Jim Bowie, this name also has never made the top 1,000 list, but definitely carries a bad boy cache.
Runners-up:
Go Wordly: European Baby Boy Names
Top French Boy Name:
Top Italian Boy Name:
Top Irish Boy Name:
Top Spanish Boy Name:
Go Traditional: Christian Baby Boy Names
