24 Popular Boy Names and Their Meanings
Milo
With Latin and German origins, Milo has strong ties to Greek culture: sixth-century wrestler Milo of Croton won the Olympic games six times. No wonder the medieval moniker means “soldier” or “merciful.” Milo is currently ranked as the 224th most popular boy name in America, according to Nameberry.
Jasper
Meaning “bringer of treasure,” Jasper climbed the baby name lists in recent years, especially after its appearance in Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight series. But the Persian name has been around since biblical times, and Nameberry says it’s long been considered posh in England. Jasper is also the name of a quartz gemstone.
Asher
A son called Asher might have good luck, since the Hebrew name means "fortunate, blessed, happy one." Despite its hiatus from the 1890s until the 1990s, the biblical name is becoming increasingly trendy for a baby boy, says Nameberry. Its nickname, Ash, is equally charming.
Atticus
You can credit Atticus Finch, the noble lawyer in Harper Lee’s classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird, with this Latin name’s popularity. But Nameberry predicts that the strong-sounding moniker might experience a decline, since Finch had a negative portrayal in Go Set a Watchman, released in 2015. Atticus means “from Attica,” a historical region near Athens, Greece.
Silas
Silas is an English name of Latin origin, and it means “wood” or “forest.” In fact, the Roman god of trees shared the moniker, which may soon make an appearance in the top 100 baby names list.
Theodore
After hearing this Greek name, you might think of 26th president Theodore Roosevelt or the green-clad musical chipmunk. But the stately moniker, meaning "gift of God," is coming back into style for baby boys. Nicknames include Theo, Teddy, and Ted.
Jack
A diminutive of John, this English name has a storied history dating back to the Middle Ages. Cultural references are plentiful – think Jack and Jill, Jack and the Beanstalk, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jack Shephard on Lost, and countless other characters. The cheerful, casual name means "God is gracious."
Finn
Finn is an Irish name meaning “fair or white.” If you choose the easygoing moniker for your child, he’ll share it with hunter-warrior Fionn mac Cuumhaill (Finn MacCool) from Irish mythology.
Aarav
Do you want a calm, tranquil son? Consider naming him Aarav, since the Hindu moniker means “peaceful.” Nameberry points out that Ravi is a cool nickname option.
Felix
Felix has strong ties to religion; the Latin name was given to four popes and sixty-seven saints, as well as a Roman procurator of Judea in the Bible. Felix means “happy” or “fortunate.”
Henry
Classic and simple, this German name has a longstanding association with British royalty; take Henry the Eighth and Prince Harry, whose real name is Henry. Meaning “estate ruler,” the moniker might seem antiquated at first glance, but Nameberry says it’s currently on the rise among stylish, affluent families.
Wyatt
Originally an English surname, Wyatt means “brave in war.” It’s currently ranked 25th on Nameberry’s popular boy name list.
Oscar
Oscar is the name of Swedish royals, a legendary Irish warrior, and many famous people, including Oscar Wilde, Oscar de la Renta, and even Oscar the Grouch. The English-Irish moniker means "God spear,” “deer-lover” or “champion warrior."
Oliver
A Latin name meaning “olive tree,” Oliver currently ranks as the ninth most popular boy name in America. It’s also a top choice in England, Australia and New Zealand. Nameberry calls the medieval moniker "energetic" and "good-natured."
Leo
Since his name means “lion,” a little Leo is destined to be strong and courageous. The friendly moniker’s popularity across the Western world can be partly attributed to famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Julian
Ranking in the top 50 boy names, Julian means “youthful” and “downy.” The handsome English moniker has Latin roots, and it’s currently on the upswing in the Netherlands, Austria, and Sweden.
Levi
Did you know that modern-sounding Levi actually stems from the Old Testament? Levi ranks 37th on the boy name chart, despite its association with the iconic blue jeans brand.
Ethan
According to Nameberry, Ethan has been declining since its peak in 2012. Yet the biblical Hebrew name remains a top 20 baby name contender, thanks to its masculinity, sincerity, and longevity. Ethan means “strong” and “firm.”
Bodhi
If Bodhi sounds religious or spiritual, that’s because the Sanskrit name relates to the Buddhist concept of nirvana, and it means "enlightenment" or "awakening." Bodhi has yet to break into the top 300 baby names, but the good-natured moniker might soon experience a surge in popularity.
Arthur
After hearing this Celtic name, you might think of the medieval King Arthur of Camelot, the friendly aardvark from the PBS children’s show, Fonize from Happy Days, playwright Arthur Miller, or countless other cultural references. Arthur has stood the test of time, and it’s gaining popularity after decades of dormancy, says Nameberry. Arthur has a meaning of "bear."
Louis
With German and French origin, Louis means "renowned warrior." Its comeback gained speed after Prince William and Kate Middleton chose the moniker for their third child, but its association with comedian Louis C.K. (who was accused of sexual misconduct) might change that trend, says Nameberry.
James
A Hebrew name of English origin, the biblical James means “supplanter.” The classic, humble moniker ranks fourth on the current popular baby boy name list.
Ezra
Many biblical names seem oversaturated in the Western world, leading to the rise of Ezra. The fun, smooth-sounding Hebrew bible name means means “help."
Soren
Yet to break into the top 500 boy names, Soren is unique and relatively undiscovered. Meaning “stern,” it's a Danish and Norwegian variation of Severus.