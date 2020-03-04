20 Last Names That Make Cool First Names for Boys
Last names for boys' names have been a time-honored concept. Looking for a name that's cool now—and will still be cool for your kid when they're grown up? Give one of these picks a try.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Announced Their Royal Baby's Name!
Soon after the royal couple announced they were expecting their first child back in October, British oddsmakers began predicting potential names.
Spanish Boy Names We Love
Your baby boy's almost here! Will you go with a traditional Latino name or pay homage to your favorite fútbol star? Whatever you decide, we’re here to help! Check out our guide to picking a Spanish baby name.
24 Popular Boy Names and Their Meanings
Want a trendy, sought-after moniker for your little boy? Check out these 24 popular names, which have received the most attention on Nameberry’s website this year. Some of them are guaranteed to make the top baby name lists!
Historical Names for Boys
Have a future legend on your hands? Be sure to name him accordingly! These iconic yet unique baby boy names are the perfect for budding famous figures.