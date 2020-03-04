Baby Boy Names

Scouring the name lists to find the perfect baby boy name? We've got inspiration galore! From unique boy name ideas inspired by movie and sports stars to baby boy middle names pulled from books, music, and art, we have the lists of baby boy names to help you make the right decision.

20 Last Names That Make Cool First Names for Boys
Last names for boys' names have been a time-honored concept. Looking for a name that's cool now—and will still be cool for your kid when they're grown up? Give one of these picks a try.
Um, Did Prince George Reveal the New Royal Baby's Name Months Ago Without Anyone Noticing?
Hear us out.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Announced Their Royal Baby's Name!
Soon after the royal couple announced they were expecting their first child back in October, British oddsmakers began predicting potential names.
Spanish Boy Names We Love
Your baby boy's almost here! Will you go with a traditional Latino name or pay homage to your favorite fútbol star? Whatever you decide, we’re here to help! Check out our guide to picking a Spanish baby name.
24 Popular Boy Names and Their Meanings
Want a trendy, sought-after moniker for your little boy? Check out these 24 popular names, which have received the most attention on Nameberry’s website this year. Some of them are guaranteed to make the top baby name lists!
Historical Names for Boys
Have a future legend on your hands? Be sure to name him accordingly! These iconic yet unique baby boy names are the perfect for budding famous figures.
These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of the Century – And the Least
Baby name trends come and go, but there's something to be said for names that can stick around for a 100 years. Find out which boy and girl names have stood the test of time, then find out how to search for your own baby name's popularity.
50+ Unique Boy Names for 2020
Looking for a unique baby name? Good call. Research shows that parents who regret their choice of baby name say it's because their chosen name ended up being too popular. Whether you’re looking for something cool or classic, biblical or just totally badass, we rounded up our favorite unique boy name picks for 2020 to help you avoid being a statistic.
20 Cute Boy Names We Love
Strong Boy Names With Powerful Meaning
Kailyn Lowry Still Hasn't Named Her Baby, So We Decided to Help
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Baby No. 2's Name Ahead of Birth

The Wait Is Over: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals Her Name Pick for Baby No. 2

Jessa and Ben Seewald chose a slightly less unique name than Spurgeon for their second son.

Drum Roll Please! Jamie and Jools Oliver Finally Reveal Fifth Baby's Name
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Gave His Newborn Son a Mythical Name
Two Big Stars Welcome Sons—Get the Baby Name Scoop!
Best Vintage Baby Names for Boys
Get the Scoop on Jill Duggar Dillard's Baby Name!
Carrie Underwood's Baby Name: Get the Scoop!
The Bachelor's Fave Couple: How Ashley & J.P. Chose a Baby Name
Art, Otis and 13 Other Hot Grandpa Names for Boys
Celebrity Baby Names: Kelly Rowland's New Son
Baby Name Dilemma: A Boys' Name With 4 Syllables, 8 Letters
Do We Make Sexist Baby Name Choices?
Celebrity Baby Names: Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone's Son
Baby Name Dilemma: A Name for a Twin
Baby Name Dilemma: A No-Nickname Name
Baby Name Dilemma: An Italian Boys' Name, No "O" Please
Celebrity Baby Names: A Boy for Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
Baby Name Dilemma: A Girl's Name for Baby #4
Cool Name of the Week: Arthur
Baby Name Dilemma: What Goes With Cassidy?
Cool Name of the Week: Gavin
What Names Will Be Red-Hot in 2014? Think Frozen!
Celebrity Baby Names: Kelly Clarkson's New Daughter
Baby Name Dilemma: A Wild Middle Name Request!
Under the Radar Boys' Names: Beyond the Top 1000 Baby Names
Cool Name of the Week: Augustus
