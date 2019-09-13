50 Bohemian Baby Names That Are More Popular Than Ever
Botanical Baby Names
Top Pick: Magnolia
A pretty, flowering tree that makes its home in the South, magnolia is associated with hospitality. The Grateful Dead song "Sugar Magnolia" may inspire some bohemian parents to pick this for their daughters. It's also a unique path to a common nickname, Maggie.
Runners-up:
- Aspen
- Dahlia
- Forest
- Hazel
- Heath
- Ivy
- Laurel
- Lotus
- Meadow
- Willow
- Zinnia
Bountiful Baby Names
Top pick: Clementine
This citrus-themed baby name also has a tender meaning—it means merciful.
Runners-up:
- Plum
- Poppy
- Sage
- Juniper
Colorful Baby Names
Top pick: Jasper
A precious stone, Jasper is usually red, rust, or brown in hue.
Runners-up:
- Ash
- Indigo
- Jade
- Lavender
- Mazarine
- Raven
Celestial Baby Names
Top pick: Nova
Nova, which is defined as a star that suddenly shines bright then fades back to its former state, has become an intriguing baby name choice for both boys and girls.
Runners-up:
- Aurora
- Heaven
- Jupiter
- Luna
- Sky
- Soleil
- Vesper
Meaningful Baby Names
Top pick: Bodhi
An up-and-coming baby name, Bodhi means enlightened.
Runners-up:
- Allegra
- Arlo
- Behati
- Ever
- Ezra
- Luca
- Magnus
- Mariposa
- Paloma
- Phoenix
- River
God and Goddess Names
Top pick: Freya
An uberpopular name in the UK, Freya is the Norse goddess of love.
Runners-up:
- Apollo
- Athena
- Gaia
- Juno
- Rhiannon