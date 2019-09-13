50 Bohemian Baby Names That Are More Popular Than Ever

By Lisa Milbrand
Nature-themed baby names—particularly those associated with things that grow—are among the most popular bohemian baby names around. We gathered up our favorite options for your future free spirt, plus more bohemian names that have lovely meanings inspired by gods and goddesses, the heavens, and wonderful wishes for little ones.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Botanical Baby Names

Top Pick: Magnolia

A pretty, flowering tree that makes its home in the South, magnolia is associated with hospitality. The Grateful Dead song "Sugar Magnolia" may inspire some bohemian parents to pick this for their daughters. It's also a unique path to a common nickname, Maggie.

Runners-up:

  • Aspen
  • Dahlia
  • Forest
  • Hazel
  • Heath
  • Ivy
  • Laurel
  • Lotus
  • Meadow
  • Willow
  • Zinnia
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Bountiful Baby Names

Top pick: Clementine

This citrus-themed baby name also has a tender meaning—it means merciful.

Runners-up:

  • Plum
  • Poppy
  • Sage
  • Juniper

3 of 7

Colorful Baby Names

Top pick: Jasper

A precious stone, Jasper is usually red, rust, or brown in hue.

Runners-up:

  • Ash
  • Indigo
  • Jade
  • Lavender
  • Mazarine
  • Raven
Advertisement

4 of 7

Celestial Baby Names

Top pick: Nova

Nova, which is defined as a star that suddenly shines bright then fades back to its former state, has become an intriguing baby name choice for both boys and girls.

Runners-up:

  • Aurora
  • Heaven
  • Jupiter
  • Luna
  • Sky
  • Soleil
  • Vesper

5 of 7

Meaningful Baby Names

Top pick: Bodhi

An up-and-coming baby name, Bodhi means enlightened.

Runners-up:

  • Allegra
  • Arlo
  • Behati
  • Ever
  • Ezra
  • Luca
  • Magnus
  • Mariposa
  • Paloma
  • Phoenix
  • River

6 of 7

God and Goddess Names

Top pick: Freya

An uberpopular name in the UK, Freya is the Norse goddess of love.

Runners-up:

  • Apollo
  • Athena
  • Gaia
  • Juno
  • Rhiannon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Ideas for Baby Names

All Topics in Ideas for Baby Names

Advertisement