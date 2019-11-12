75 Badass Baby Names for Boys and Girls

Looking for the perfect baby name for your future trailblazer? Consider one of these badass baby names for boys and girls that are all a bit brash, bold—and maybe just a little bit dangerous. In a good way, of course!

Monsters of Rock Baby Names

There's nothing more rock 'n' roll than naming your kid after your favorite music legend—or your favorite rock anthem. Some of the more popular names in this genre include surname picks like Jagger, Hendrix, and Lennon (after Mick, Jimi, and John, naturally), but there's plenty of anthemic baby name picks out there.

Alice — think Alice Cooper, or the Jefferson Airplane classic Alice

— think Alice Cooper, or the Jefferson Airplane classic Alice Axl — mercurial Guns 'n' Roses front man Axl Rose

— mercurial Guns 'n' Roses front man Axl Rose Bowie — David, of course

— David, of course Dylan — i.e. Bob

— i.e. Bob Elton — as in John

— as in John Elvis —Presley or Costello!

—Presley or Costello! Freddie — after Queen frontman Freddie Mercury)

— after Queen frontman Freddie Mercury) Genesis — from the hall-of-fame English rock band

— from the hall-of-fame English rock band Gibson — after the legendary guitar maker

— after the legendary guitar maker Grace — as in legendary Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick

— as in legendary Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick Hendrix — as in Jimi

— as in Jimi Jagger — as in Mick

— as in Mick Jett — as in Joan Jett

— as in Joan Jett Joplin — as in Janis

— as in Janis Journey — 80s anthem rockers

— 80s anthem rockers Jovi — Jersey rock great Bon Jovi

— Jersey rock great Bon Jovi Jude — Beatles' classic "Hey, Jude"

— Beatles' classic "Hey, Jude" Kurt — Cobain

— Cobain Layla — Eric Clapton's classic

— Eric Clapton's classic Lennon — as in epic Beatles' singer/songwriter

— as in epic Beatles' singer/songwriter Lola — the classic tune from the Kinks

— the classic tune from the Kinks Marley — after reggae legend Bob Marley

— after reggae legend Bob Marley Presley — surname of the King of Rock & Roll

— surname of the King of Rock & Roll Prudence — from the Beatles' classic

— from the Beatles' classic Queen — from the legendary rock band

— from the legendary rock band Ramone — from the legendary punk band

— from the legendary punk band Rhiannon — Fleetwood Mac's legendary witchy classic

— Fleetwood Mac's legendary witchy classic Rio — as in the Duran Duran classic

— as in the Duran Duran classic Santana — guitarist extraordinaire

— guitarist extraordinaire Stevie — for Stevie Wonder or Stevie Nicks

— for Stevie Wonder or Stevie Nicks Ziggy — as in David Bowie's alter ego, Ziggy Stardust

Hero & Heroine Baby Names

Your favorite leading ladies and guys could inspire perfect badass baby names, whether you're looking at action heroes like Rocky or take-no-prisoners literary badasses like Elizabeth Bennet.

Arya — fierce fighter from the Stark clan in Game of Thrones

— fierce fighter from the Stark clan in Game of Thrones Bennet — surname name from beloved classic Pride & Prejudice

— surname name from beloved classic Pride & Prejudice Bruce — Batman's alter ego

— Batman's alter ego Ferris — beloved school-skipper Bueller

— beloved school-skipper Bueller Hermione — from brilliant badass witch Hermione Granger)

— from brilliant badass witch Hermione Granger) Holden — Caulfield, from classic Catcher in the Rye

— Caulfield, from classic Catcher in the Rye Huck — short for Twain hero Huckleberry Finn

— short for Twain hero Huckleberry Finn Indiana — Jones, AKA everyone's favorite adventurous archaeologist

— Jones, AKA everyone's favorite adventurous archaeologist Josephine — AKA Jo March from Little Women

— AKA Jo March from Little Women Katniss — Everdeen, of Hunger Games fame

— Everdeen, of Hunger Games fame Kent — Superman's alter-ego surname

— Superman's alter-ego surname Leia — as in Star Wars badass Princess/General Leia Organa

— as in Star Wars badass Princess/General Leia Organa Logan — AKA Wolverine

— AKA Wolverine Luke — Skywalker

— Skywalker Natasha — AKA the Black Widow)

— AKA the Black Widow) Phoenix — AKA Jean Grey's alter-ego Dark Phoenix

— AKA Jean Grey's alter-ego Dark Phoenix Rocky — ultimate boxer Rocky Balboa

— ultimate boxer Rocky Balboa Sawyer — Mark Twain's wild child hero Tom

— Mark Twain's wild child hero Tom Scarlett — antebellum vixen Scarlett O'Hara from Gone With the Wind

— antebellum vixen Scarlett O'Hara from Gone With the Wind Snow — surname given to Stark-Targaryen heir, Jon Snow, from Game of Thrones

Groundbreaker Baby Names

Want to honor a hero from history—or a more modern model citizen? Consider some of these names:

Amelia — as in famed female aviator Amelia Earhart

— as in famed female aviator Amelia Earhart Edison — inventor Thomas Edison gives us this cool take on Edward

— inventor Thomas Edison gives us this cool take on Edward Greta — after small-but-mighty climate activist Greta

— after small-but-mighty climate activist Greta Harriet — as in Underground Railroad founder Harriet Tubman

— as in Underground Railroad founder Harriet Tubman Hawking — as in legendary physicist Stephen

— as in legendary physicist Stephen Hemingway — after the classic author and adventurer, Ernest Hemingway

— after the classic author and adventurer, Ernest Hemingway Lincoln — the 16th president's surname is also trending for girls

— the 16th president's surname is also trending for girls Malala — Yousafzai, student activist

— Yousafzai, student activist Nelson — Mandela, South African activist

— Mandela, South African activist Serena — as in tennis great Serena Williams

— as in tennis great Serena Williams Susan — B. Anthony

— B. Anthony Sojourner — African-American abolitionist and women's rights advocate Sojourner Truth

Wild Baby Names

Some baby names are simply wild by definition—or by being a little more creative. Consider some of these options for your kiddo.

Ace

Atlas

Athena

Bear

Blaze

Eagle

Freya

Jade

Juno

Karma

Maverick

River

Wilden

