200+ Baby Nicknames That Are as Cute as Your New Baby
Looking for the perfect nickname for your bundle of joy? Give one of these a try!
When you picked your baby's name, did you already have the perfect baby nicknames lined up? For many parents, part of the allure of a particular name is all the ways you can shorten it—like Maggie in lieu of Margaret, or Joe-Joe for a second-generation Joseph.
But when your baby is really little—or still hasn't arrived yet—you probably pick a baby nickname that has very little to do with their actual formal name. It may be a pet name you gave your baby before you knew if he or she was a boy or girl (i.e. "The Peanut"), or simply something cute that stuck—like when Duchess Meghan Markle revealed her adorable nickname for baby Archie: Bubba.
If you're looking for the perfect nickname for your growing bump (or your brand new baby), give one of these options a road test.
Animal Nicknames for Babies
Some babies score animal-themed names for their formal names (think of Alicia Silverstone's Bear, or Cricket and Birdie, the two daughters of actress and talk show host Busy Philipps).
But even if you aren't quite that daring, you can pick a baby nickname that is animal themed—like one of these adorable options:
- Bear
- Bee
- Birdie
- Bug
- Bunny
- Chick
- Chickadee
- Chinchilla
- Chunky Monkey
- Cricket
- Cub
- Dove
- Ducky
- Firefly
- Guppy
- Honey Badger
- Kitten
- Kitty
- Ladybug
- Lark
- Newt
- Pollywog
- Raven
- Swan
- Wiggleworm
- Wildcat
- Wildebeest
Sweet Baby Nicknames
These food-themed baby nicknames are reserved for only the absolutely sweetest babies. (And we know your kiddo's one of them!)
- Apple
- Blueberry
- Bun
- Cheese Ball
- Cocoa Puff
- Cookie
- Cupcake
- Cutie Pie
- Dumpling
- Honey
- Honeybun
- Jellybean
- Lemon Drop
- Lollipop
- Muffin
- Peachy
- Peanut
- Peppermint
- Pippin
- Plum
- Pudding
- Pumpkin
- Shortcake
- Snickerdoodle
- Sugar
- Sugarplum
- Sweet Pea
- Sweetie Pie
Friendly Nicknames
This set of nicknames reflects your baby's sunny personality—and you may even want to use them ironically on those days when he or she may be more grumpy than happy.
- Amore
- Babylicious
- Bubba
- Bubbles
- Bud
- Buddy
- Cuddles
- Dear
- Dude
- Giggles
- Happy
- Pal
- Smiley
- Sunny
- Sunshine
Floral Nicknames
Floral names have been red-hot for decades, whether you're going for timeless standards like Lily and Rose, or more exotic choices like Dahlia or Zinnia. (Just think of all those florally named characters in Harry Potter, from Lavender Brown to Fleur de la Coeur.) But even if you don't want to give your daughter an official floral name, here's a bouquet worth of sweet baby nickname options.
- Blossom
- Bluebell
- Briar Rose
- Buttercup
- Daisy
- Leilani
- Petal
- Petunia
- Poppy
- Posy
- Rosie
- Tiger Lily
Bold Baby Nicknames
You don't have to stick with the typical sunshine and roses baby nicknames. If your baby's one tough cookie, consider these nickname options that have a bit of an edge to them.
- Ace
- Badass
- Blaze
- Boss
- Bruiser
- Buzz
- Countess
- Cowboy/Cowgirl
- Daredevil
- Devil
- Diablo
- Dragon
- Duchess
- Duke
- Firebird
- Firecracker
- Gem
- Heartbreaker
- Hero
- His/Her Majesty
- King
- Moxie
- Mr. Man
- Ms. Fierce
- Queenie
- Rebel
- Rock Star
- Rogue
- Sassy
- Spike
- Superstar
- Tough Guy
Adorable Nicknames
Whether you want to reflect on just how incredibly, off-the-charts cute your cutie patootie is—or just want a nonsense nickname that's sweet, these may be just the ticket.
- Angel
- Babbu
- Bella
- Bizzy
- Boo
- Bugaloo
- Chatterbox
- Chubster
- Coco
- Ellie-Belly
- Fairy
- Fifi
- Handsome
- Jazz
- Lady
- Lovey
- Lulu
- Nugget
- Pebbles
- Pookie
- Precious
- Sir
- Snuggle Bug
- Sweetheart
- Sweetie
- Sweets
- Tater
- Teddy Bear
- Twinkle
Pop Culture Name Picks
Let's face it—pop culture inspires an awful lot of actual baby names today (we're looking at you, all you parents who are picking Kylo and Khaleesi for your kids). And your pop culture favorites may just inspire a clever nickname for your baby, too. Here are a few creative nickname picks inspired by popular culture.
- Arya
- Baloo
- Bambi
- Ewok
- Goofy
- Grumpy
- He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Changed
- Jack-Jack
- Khaleesi
- Pooh Bear
- Prince Charming
- Scooby Doo
- Sir Cries-a-lot
- Sleepy
- Snow White
- The Chosen One
- Tigger
- Tinkerbell
- Titan
- Voldypants
- Ziggy Stardust
Colorful Baby Nicknames
Pick your favorite color from the rainbow of choices, and let it inspire a charming nickname for your baby.
- Aqua
- Blue
- Ginger
- Goldie
- Jade
- Jet
- Hazel
- Olive
- Pinky
- Rainbow Bright
- Red
- Ruby
Sporty Baby Nicknames
No matter what sport you adore, there's a whole slew of clever nicknames associated with it. So hit one out of the park with these charming names for your future athlete.
- Air Jordan
- Beast
- Champ
- Flo-Jo
- Muscles
- Rocket
- Slugger
- Sport
- Sugar Ray
- The Great Bambino
- Yogi
Comic Book Character Nicknames
Your baby may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound (at least not yet!), but he or she is definitely the hero of your heart. So go ahead and give your kiddo one of these cool superhero-inspired picks.
- Baby of Steel
- Batman
- Bionic Baby
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Caped Crusader
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Iron Man
- Loki
- Magneto
- Mystique
- Rogue
- Storm
- Superbaby
- Supergirl
- Superman
- The Flash
- The Hulk
- Thor
- Wolverine
- Wonder Baby
- Wonder Woman
Comments