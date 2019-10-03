200+ Baby Nicknames That Are as Cute as Your New Baby

Image zoom Illustration by Sarina Finkelstein; Getty Images (1)

When you picked your baby's name, did you already have the perfect baby nicknames lined up? For many parents, part of the allure of a particular name is all the ways you can shorten it—like Maggie in lieu of Margaret, or Joe-Joe for a second-generation Joseph.

But when your baby is really little—or still hasn't arrived yet—you probably pick a baby nickname that has very little to do with their actual formal name. It may be a pet name you gave your baby before you knew if he or she was a boy or girl (i.e. "The Peanut"), or simply something cute that stuck—like when Duchess Meghan Markle revealed her adorable nickname for baby Archie: Bubba.

If you're looking for the perfect nickname for your growing bump (or your brand new baby), give one of these options a road test.

Animal Nicknames for Babies

Some babies score animal-themed names for their formal names (think of Alicia Silverstone's Bear, or Cricket and Birdie, the two daughters of actress and talk show host Busy Philipps).

But even if you aren't quite that daring, you can pick a baby nickname that is animal themed—like one of these adorable options:

Bear

Bee

Birdie

Bug

Bunny

Chick

Chickadee

Chinchilla

Chunky Monkey

Cricket

Cub

Dove

Ducky

Firefly

Guppy

Honey Badger

Kitten

Kitty

Ladybug

Lark

Newt

Pollywog

Raven

Swan

Wiggleworm

Wildcat

Wildebeest

Sweet Baby Nicknames

These food-themed baby nicknames are reserved for only the absolutely sweetest babies. (And we know your kiddo's one of them!)

Apple

Blueberry

Bun

Cheese Ball

Cocoa Puff

Cookie

Cupcake

Cutie Pie

Dumpling

Honey

Honeybun

Jellybean

Lemon Drop

Lollipop

Muffin

Peachy

Peanut

Peppermint

Pippin

Plum

Pudding

Pumpkin

Shortcake

Snickerdoodle

Sugar

Sugarplum

Sweet Pea

Sweetie Pie

Friendly Nicknames

This set of nicknames reflects your baby's sunny personality—and you may even want to use them ironically on those days when he or she may be more grumpy than happy.

Amore

Babylicious

Bubba

Bubbles

Bud

Buddy

Cuddles

Dear

Dude

Giggles

Happy

Pal

Smiley

Sunny

Sunshine

Floral Nicknames

Floral names have been red-hot for decades, whether you're going for timeless standards like Lily and Rose, or more exotic choices like Dahlia or Zinnia. (Just think of all those florally named characters in Harry Potter, from Lavender Brown to Fleur de la Coeur.) But even if you don't want to give your daughter an official floral name, here's a bouquet worth of sweet baby nickname options.

Blossom

Bluebell

Briar Rose

Buttercup

Daisy

Leilani

Petal

Petunia

Poppy

Posy

Rosie

Tiger Lily

Bold Baby Nicknames

You don't have to stick with the typical sunshine and roses baby nicknames. If your baby's one tough cookie, consider these nickname options that have a bit of an edge to them.

Ace

Badass

Blaze

Boss

Bruiser

Buzz

Countess

Cowboy/Cowgirl

Daredevil

Devil

Diablo

Dragon

Duchess

Duke

Firebird

Firecracker

Gem

Heartbreaker

Hero

His/Her Majesty

King

Moxie

Mr. Man

Ms. Fierce

Queenie

Rebel

Rock Star

Rogue

Sassy

Spike

Superstar

Tough Guy

Adorable Nicknames

Whether you want to reflect on just how incredibly, off-the-charts cute your cutie patootie is—or just want a nonsense nickname that's sweet, these may be just the ticket.

Angel

Babbu

Bella

Bizzy

Boo

Bugaloo

Chatterbox

Chubster

Coco

Ellie-Belly

Fairy

Fifi

Handsome

Jazz

Lady

Lovey

Lulu

Nugget

Pebbles

Pookie

Precious

Sir

Snuggle Bug

Sweetheart

Sweetie

Sweets

Tater

Teddy Bear

Twinkle

Pop Culture Name Picks

Let's face it—pop culture inspires an awful lot of actual baby names today (we're looking at you, all you parents who are picking Kylo and Khaleesi for your kids). And your pop culture favorites may just inspire a clever nickname for your baby, too. Here are a few creative nickname picks inspired by popular culture.

Arya

Baloo

Bambi

Ewok

Goofy

Grumpy

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Changed

Jack-Jack

Khaleesi

Pooh Bear

Prince Charming

Scooby Doo

Sir Cries-a-lot

Sleepy

Snow White

The Chosen One

Tigger

Tinkerbell

Titan

Voldypants

Ziggy Stardust

Colorful Baby Nicknames

Pick your favorite color from the rainbow of choices, and let it inspire a charming nickname for your baby.

Aqua

Blue

Ginger

Goldie

Jade

Jet

Hazel

Olive

Pinky

Rainbow Bright

Red

Ruby

Sporty Baby Nicknames

No matter what sport you adore, there's a whole slew of clever nicknames associated with it. So hit one out of the park with these charming names for your future athlete.

Air Jordan

Beast

Champ

Flo-Jo

Muscles

Rocket

Slugger

Sport

Sugar Ray

The Great Bambino

Yogi

Comic Book Character Nicknames

Your baby may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound (at least not yet!), but he or she is definitely the hero of your heart. So go ahead and give your kiddo one of these cool superhero-inspired picks.

Baby of Steel

Batman

Bionic Baby

Black Panther

Black Widow

Caped Crusader

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Iron Man

Loki

Magneto

Mystique

Rogue

Storm

Superbaby

Supergirl

Superman

The Flash

The Hulk

Thor

Wolverine

Wonder Baby

Wonder Woman

