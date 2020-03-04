Ideas for Baby Names

Out of ideas for baby names? We've got you covered. From unique baby girl names to cool boy names, we'll help you make the best choice for you and your little one.

Most Recent

These Are the Top Predictions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter's Name
Should you place a bet on one of these baby girl names—or will Meghan and Harry go in a different direction altogether for their new daughter?
80 Cottagecore Baby Names to Inspire an Idyllic Little Life on the Prairie—or Playground
From Winnie to River, the back-to-nature trend that's taken hold during the pandemic has boosted these these popular cottagecore boy, girl, and gender-neutral baby names in a big way.
The Best British Regency Baby Names Inspired by 'Bridgerton'
If you love Simon and Daphne, you're going to burn for these boy and girl baby names inspired by the cast of characters in Bridgerton. Swoon.
15 Popular Baby Names Inspired by the Coronavirus Pandemic—Yes, Really
If you're giving birth during the pandemic, you probably won't want to name your child "Corona," but there are plenty of coronavirus-inspired baby name ideas to consider that can still honor the time they were born.
Honoring Ethnic Names is an Important Way to Celebrate Diversity of Families in America
Parents with immigrant heritage share their decision process for selecting names for their children and why it's important we use these preferred names.
20 Famous Names That Will Make Your Baby a Star
These baby names for boys and girls just may to set your child up for fame and fortune, according to British oddsmakers. Read on (and choose wisely) if you want to see your kid on the red carpet someday.
Advertisement

More Ideas for Baby Names

From Evabeth to Jaspin, Made-Up Baby Names Are on the Rise
A new wave of parents are making up their own baby names with the hope of making their kid unique. But what impact do made-up names like Maevery and Tovin have on baby name trends—and on the kids who sport them?
Popular Hawaiian Baby Names and Their Meanings
75 Badass Baby Names for Boys and Girls
100+ Sweet Southern Baby Names for Boys and Girls
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names of 2020
Find the Most Popular Gender-Neutral Baby Name in Your State

200+ Baby Nicknames That Are as Cute as Your New Baby

Looking for the perfect nickname for your bundle of joy? Give one of these cute baby nicknames a try!

All Ideas for Baby Names

25 Greek Mythology Names That Are Having a Moment
25 Baby Names Inspired By Harry Potter
These 'His Dark Materials' Character Names Are About to Become Very Popular (If You Ask Us)
Kris Jenner Reveals Inspiration Behind Baby Psalm's Name: 'He's Such a Blessing, So It's Perfect'
These '90210' Names Are About to Get Popular Again
Game of Thrones Superfan Names Daughter Khaleesi After Show Helped Her Through Miscarriage
Top Unique Baby Names for Boys and Girls: 2018 Edition
Um, Did Prince George Reveal the New Royal Baby's Name Months Ago Without Anyone Noticing?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Announced Their Royal Baby's Name!
Spanish Boy Names We Love
Spanish Girl Names We Love
24 Popular Boy Names and Their Meanings
25 Popular Girl Names and Their Meanings
Why This Adoptive Mom Refused to Change Her Daughter's Name
Baby Names Inspired by Outer Space
Historical Names for Boys
These Are the Biggest Baby Name Trends of 2019
Nicknames for Girls That Are Cute Yet Classic
Sibling Name Ideas for Baby Brothers and Sisters
3 Modern Baby Name Trends We Love
You'll Want to Steal the Beautiful Baby Name Picked by 'Supernatural' Stars
38 Christmas Names for Babies
Fashionable Baby Names
The Beautiful Baby Name That's Taking Over the World
Baby Name Ideas for July Babies
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com