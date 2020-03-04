Baby Name: Hudson
Hudson
Hudson's a cool choice for three reasons: One, it falls in the sexy surnames trend. Two, it evokes the stylish isle of Manhattan, nestled between the East and Hudson rivers. Three, perhaps because of the previous two reasons, it's popular with celebs -- Marcia Gay Harden, Harvey Keitel, and Gena Lee Nolin all chose it for their sons.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments