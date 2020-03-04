Originated as an occupational surname. The name of an English noble family, sometimes referred to as England's second family. Noted in the United States for Oliver Otis Howard, a civil war officer and founder of Howard University. No doubt influenced by millionaire Howard Hughes who became a manufacturer, aviator, and film producer during his lifetime. Listed among the top 100 names during he first half of the 20th century. Has recently lost favor with parents. guardian of the home, watchman