Taken from the vocabulary word derived from "hopian" that means to desire with anticipation and represents one of three biblical qualities, along with faith and charity, found in the New Testament. The name was first commonly used by the Puritans, and favored for triplets who are given all three names. Actress Hope Lange was a notable bearer of the name who came to fame during the 1950s in her first two film roles in "Bus Stop" and "Peyton Place.", Trust, Faith