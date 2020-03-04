The short form Adelaide or Adelheid that became a famous literary name for the Swiss Alps girl in Johanna Spyri's 1880 well-loved children's novel, "Heidi." The book was adapted into a 1937 film starring child-actress Shirley Temple in the title role, which led to its debut on the chart in 1939. Heidi Klum, the German supermodel and actress, acquired worldwide fame after signing a contract with Victoria's Secret and appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998 and is currently the producer and host of two reality shows.