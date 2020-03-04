A flower and nature name associated with the variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers which usually grow in rocky areas. Derived from the Middle English word, hather, it debuted on the chart in 1935 when British actress Heather Angel became known as an American film star. The name's most famous bearer is actress Heather Locklear who inspired the name since the 1980s with her television performances in "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker," "Melrose Place," and "Spin City.", A Flowering Plant