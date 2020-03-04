Baby Name: Hannah
Hannah
A biblical name for the mother of the prophet Samuel who was barren until she asked God to bless her with a child. Derived from the Hebrew name Channah, the name precisely means, "God has graced me with a son." Anna is the Latin variation. Hanne is used in Germany. "Hannah and Her Sisters" was a popular Woody Allen film released in 1986. Grace Of God
