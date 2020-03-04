Baby Name: Guinevere

Though the name originates from a fairy tale, it conjures less flighty ideas -- try regal, strong, and irreverent. Guinevere was the legendary wife of King Arthur who had an affair with the king's chief knight, Lancelot; the illustrious lady became the subject of a 5,700-word ode by English poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson. Guinn makes a super-cute, stylish, and fresh-sounding nickname.

  • Fair, white
