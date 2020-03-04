Baby Name: Grace
Grace
A derivative of the Latin word "gratia" that was introduced to Britain by the Puritans in the late 16th century who then brought the name to America. Currently ranks among the top 10 in England and Australia. Associated with the Three Graces who were the goddesses of nature in Greek mythology. Actress Grace Kelly, who later held the title of Princess of Monaco, also comes to mind. Grace Of God
